Whitfield strikes early, holds off Chrisman to reach Class 5 title tilt

Bush's most important contribution came in the second half when Chrisman climbed back into the game. She scored her team's only two points of the third quarter. She also added a pair of fourth-period steals.

Blakemore canned two foul shots with 48 seconds left to push the lead back to 51-45.

But it was the steady play of Bush under the bright lights of the final four that stood out the most to Slater.

"She's a tremendous basketball player and she's only going to get better," Slater said. "She's got great vision and a great sense of where people are."

Tkiyah Nelson added 11 points to the winning attack. Brooklyn Rhodes chipped in with eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

"We had a great first half and to come out and have a not-so-great second one, I guess that's not what we want," Bush said. "It was a win, though. That's what matters."

Jacqueline David paced the Chrisman comeback with 17 points.

"We got way behind and I didn't really recognize our team," Chrisman coach Scott Schaefer said. "But we came back and made a game of it."

Whitfield hit 16 of 28 shots in the first half (57 percent) in jetting out to a seemingly safe cushion.