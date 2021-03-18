Whitfield strikes early, holds off Chrisman to reach title tilt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whitfield freshman JaNyla Bush didn't receive any words of wisdom from team sage Kelsey Blakemore.
Actually, Blakemore, the Warriors lone senior starter, issued a warning to her newbie teammate prior to Thursday's Class 5 state semifinal at JQH Arena.
"She said, "I'm a senior so don't mess this up for me," Bush said. "It's my last chance."
Both the new and the old shined for the Warriors on this night.
Blakemore finished with a game-high 19 points and Bush added 14 points to lift Whitfield to a 53-47 win over William Chrisman.
Whitfield (23-4) has won 16 of its last 17 and will face West Plains (28-3) in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Warriors are looking for their first title in their fourth final four appearance.
Blakemore and Bush, an unlikely duo, helped Whitfield take control early with a near-flawless first-half performance.
The Creve Coeur-based school hit eight of its first 12 shots and zipped out to a 37-13 lead by halftime.
Chrisman (23-6) chopped a 24-point third-quarter deficit to four points in the late going. But Blakemore and Bush helped combined to steady the ship.
"Obviously, I'm thrilled," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "But that second half should have been a lot better on our end. We're one of the last two (teams) standing so I can't complain too much."
Blakemore, a four-year regular, is making her third trip to the final foul. Whitfield lost to Class 3 power Strafford in her two previous state appearances. Strafford captured five successive titles from 2016-2020 and won 123 games in a row at one point.
So with Strafford out of the way, Blakemore was looking forward to making a serious run at the crown.
And she wanted Bush to understanding the importance of the quest.
"Earlier in the year, after the first two games or so, I had to tell her a few things," Blakemore said. "But, she's got it now. She knows what she's doing."
It showed on Thursday.
The two banded together to combined for 12 points in the game first 7 minutes and 27 seconds as the Warriors bolted out to a 19-4 lead.
Blakemore got the ball rolling with a baseline jumper. Bush added a steal and layup. Later in the run, Bush canned a triple to push the lead to 13-4. Blakemore concluded the period with a long-range bomb.
The dynamic duo kept the pressure on in the second period. Bush converted back-to-back layups for a 27-9 lead.
Bush's most important contribution came in the second half when Chrisman climbed back into the game. She scored her team's only two points of the third quarter. She also added a pair of fourth-period steals.
Blakemore canned two foul shots with 48 seconds left to push the lead back to 51-45.
But it was the steady play of Bush under the bright lights of the final four that stood out the most to Slater.
"She's a tremendous basketball player and she's only going to get better," Slater said. "She's got great vision and a great sense of where people are."
Tkiyah Nelson added 11 points to the winning attack. Brooklyn Rhodes chipped in with eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
"We had a great first half and to come out and have a not-so-great second one, I guess that's not what we want," Bush said. "It was a win, though. That's what matters."
Jacqueline David paced the Chrisman comeback with 17 points.
"We got way behind and I didn't really recognize our team," Chrisman coach Scott Schaefer said. "But we came back and made a game of it."
Whitfield hit 16 of 28 shots in the first half (57 percent) in jetting out to a seemingly safe cushion.
"I think we wanted to come out and be ready," Blakemore said. "We did that. I just wish our second half was better."