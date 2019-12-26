Whitfield turns in near-perfect effort to cruise into Visitation semifinal

Moore got the ball rolling by hitting a trio of 3-pointers in a span of 3 minutes, 22 seconds in the opening quarter for 12-3 lead.

"I was feeling it," Moore said.

Whitfield coach Mike Slater said Moore's early salvos set the tone for the entire contest.

"Having a kid do things like that is a luxury," Slater said. "I do not take that for granted. She works so hard at both ends of the floor. I'm just glad she wears (team color) green."

Nelson added a baseline jumper and Daniels converted on an old-fashioned three-point play during the early blitz.

Central battled back to within 22-16 on a steal and layup by Jamison Wright late in the opening half.

The Warriors then calmly put the game away with a 16-3 blitz to start the second half. Another bomb by Moore and Rhodes' conventional 3-point play triggered the outburst. Nelson ended the streak with back-to-back jumpers for a 40-19 cushion.

Whitfield has won its last six games by seven points or more including a trio of blowouts.