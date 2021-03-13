Whitfield uses fourth-quarter blitz to reach final four for fourth time in five years

CREVE COEUR — Treazure Jackson never has been fond of the term defensive specialist.
The Whitfield sophomore guard feels like she does a whole lot more.
"I can score when my teammates need me to," Jackson said.
Jackson's offense was needed Saturday afternoon. And the 5-foot-9 sparkplug came through with flying colors.
Jackson hit a pair of key shots in the fourth quarter to rally the Warriors to a 65-50 win over Cardinal Ritter in a Class 5 girls basketball quarterfinal off Mason Road.
Whitfield (22-4) moved on to the final four for the fourth time in the last five seasons. It will face Independence Chrisman (23-5) in a semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Thursday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.
Union (18-1) and West Plains (27-3) meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners face off for the state championship at 4 p.m. Friday.
Jackson, who normally comes off the bench to ignite the defense according to coach Mike Slater, was a force at both ends down the stretch against Cardinal Ritter (21-6).
She scored twice in a span of 2 minutes and 42 seconds. Her jumper from the right baseline put her team in front to stay 49-48 with just less than six minutes left.
"She just does what she normally does," said Whitfield senior Kelsey Blakemore, who scored a game-high 19 points. "Comes out and gets us going."
Slater said Jackson's role is an underappreciated one.
"Treazure is our microwave," Slater said referring to former Detroit Pistons super sub Vinnie Johnson. "When she comes in, the energy level goes through the roof. A lot of people call her a defensive specialist — but she's more than that."
Jackson, who finished with eight points, helped trigger an eye-popping lights-out closing run.
Whitfield finished the game on an 18-2 spurt over the final 6:02 to steal the contest from the Lions, who took a 48-47 lead on a short jumper by Sydney Taylor.
Whitfield responded with almost six minutes of near-perfect basketball.
"It was time to get going, we had to pick things up," said Whitfield sophomore Brooklyn Rhodes, who finished with 13 points. "So we did."
Blakemore, who will be playing in her third state tournament, followed Jackson's go-ahead basket with a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 52-48 lead.
Elyssa White responded for Cardinal Ritter by scoring on a drive down the lane to bring her team to within two. Those were the Lions' last points of the game.
Jackson followed with an 8-footer off a perfect pass from Rhodes. Tkiyah Nelson dialed up a triple for the hosts and Blakemore scored from close range for a 59-50 cushion.
JaNyla Bush, Rhodes and Blakemore each hit free throws in the final 95 seconds to seal the victory.
"We've been behind before, we've been in tough situations before," Slater said. "So we know how to react. We've held some real good teams to single digits (in the fourth quarter). We always have the faith that we can do that."
Whitfield, which has won 15 of its last 16, beat Ritter 43-32 in the second round of the Visitation Tournament on Dec. 26. The Lions responded by winning 15 of their next 19 games. They were more than ready for the rematch.
Ritter zipped out to a 35-28 lead midway through the third period behind the scoring of Kristin Booker and Hannah Wallace.
"Their execution was just better than ours down the stretch," Ritter coach Tony Condra said. "I feel good about our effort. It just wasn't enough."
Whitfield lost to traditional-power Strafford in each of its past three trips to state, including a 67-49 setback in last year's Class 3 semifinal round. This time around, Strafford isn't a factor.
So Blakemore and her teammates have their eyes on the top prize.
"We just have to keep doing things the way we've been doing," Blakemore said.