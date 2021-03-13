Whitfield uses fourth-quarter blitz to reach final four for fourth time in five years

Jackson followed with an 8-footer off a perfect pass from Rhodes. Tkiyah Nelson dialed up a triple for the hosts and Blakemore scored from close range for a 59-50 cushion.

JaNyla Bush, Rhodes and Blakemore each hit free throws in the final 95 seconds to seal the victory.

"We've been behind before, we've been in tough situations before," Slater said. "So we know how to react. We've held some real good teams to single digits (in the fourth quarter). We always have the faith that we can do that."

Whitfield, which has won 15 of its last 16, beat Ritter 43-32 in the second round of the Visitation Tournament on Dec. 26. The Lions responded by winning 15 of their next 19 games. They were more than ready for the rematch.

Ritter zipped out to a 35-28 lead midway through the third period behind the scoring of Kristin Booker and Hannah Wallace.

"Their execution was just better than ours down the stretch," Ritter coach Tony Condra said. "I feel good about our effort. It just wasn't enough."

Whitfield lost to traditional-power Strafford in each of its past three trips to state, including a 67-49 setback in last year's Class 3 semifinal round. This time around, Strafford isn't a factor.