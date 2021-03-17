Whitfield Warriors vs. William Chrisman Bears

What: Class 5 semifinal

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena

Records: Whitfield 22-4; William Chrisman 23-5

Previous semifinals: Whitfield 3 (2017, 2018, 2020); William Chrisman 1 (1993)

Up next: Winner of Union-West Plains in the state championship at 4 p.m. Friday

On Whitfield: Makes its fourth semifinal appearance in school history, all of which have come since 2017. …Has won four in a row. …Lost four games this season, two each to Class 6 semifinalists Incarnate Word and Webster Groves. …Senior guard Kelsey Blakemore averages 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals. …Sophomore post Brooklyn Rhodes (6-foot-2) averages 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She’s blocked 19 shots this season. …Sophomores Treazure Jackson, JaNyla Bush and freshman Tkiyah Nelson all average between 7 and 8 points per game. Bush has made a team-best 32 3-pointers.

On William Chrisman: Makes second semifinal appearance in school history and first since 1993. …Has won 16 in a row after defeating Smithville 42-23 in its quarterfinal. …Started the season 7-5 while missing senior center Jacque David who suffered an ACL injury as a junior. …Has not lost since Thomas Aquinas (Kansas) rang up a 26-20 win on Jan. 12. …Plays a low scoring style. Has broken 50 points scored once during the postseason. Only one opponent, St. Pius X (Kansas City), managed to score more than 40 points in that time in a 49-45 overtime loss in the district championship game.

