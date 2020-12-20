Whitfield wins Visitation tournament opener a few hours after claiming Fort Zumwalt North title

“I’m the first one to say, ‘They’re young, they can do it,’ but there’s a difference," Slater said. "When they play two or three AAU games a day in the summer, the weather is warmer and that makes a big difference. They also don’t have six days a week of two-hour practices and schoolwork on top of that."

The day got even longer for the Warriors when the start time at Visitation was pushed back to after 9 p.m. But still beaming from the performance a few hours earlier, Whitfield exploded to a double-digit, first quarter lead against Eureka with full-court pressure and fast-break baskets.

But in the second quarter, the players' legs started to rebel.

“We want to press to get our energy up and get us in the flow of the game, but with us doing that in the previous game, and playing that whole game, you get tired,” senior Kelsey Blakemore said.

The Warriors sank seven of 17 three-point shots in the earlier win against North County but made just three of 18 in the nightcap. Powered by a 32-point performance by senior Kate Hillyer, Eureka came storming back.

Midway through the third quarter, Eureka cut the deficit to five points and Whitfield freshman point guard JaNyla Bush was sent to the bench with her fourth foul.