Whitfield wins Visitation tournament opener a few hours after claiming Fort Zumwalt North title

Ernie Banks would have approved.
In the quest to find additional games, the Whitfield girls basketball team found an available spot in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, which played its championship game Saturday — the same day Whitfield was scheduled to play the opening game of the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
The result was an uncommon scheduling quirk in which the Warriors played two games in two different tournaments on the same day, a doubleheader that not only would have put on a smile on the face of Mr. Cub but also excited the Whitfield players.
“The girls were fired up about it," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "We certainly appreciate Fort Zumwalt North allowing us to be a late entry into this tournament and we always get fired up about Viz.”
When learning of the situation, Visitation athletic director Paul Stoeklin placed Whitfield in the final first round time slot, eventually resulting in a 9:15 p.m. tipoff and giving the Warriors ample time to honor their 3:15 p.m. tip at Fort Zumwalt North.
“Everybody was so accommodating,” Slater said.
The Warriors first faced off in the Zumwalt North title game against undefeated North County, which had bludgeoned its first six opponents with a physical inside game.
Seemingly unconcerned about saving their legs for a second game, the Warriors came out in a full-court press, relentlessly swarmed the North County guards and would not let them feed the ball inside. Whitfield turned 18 steals into an onslaught of fast break points and cruised to a 64-36 championship victory.
Offensively, Whitfield exercised a clinic of ball distribution. All five starters scored in double figures, led by sophomore Brooklyn Rhodes with 13 points. More than half of the Warriors’ baskets came via an assist, led by JaNyla Bush and Kelsey Blakemore, who had four apiece.
“I was really proud of our energy level and I’m proud of how they’ve been coming together as a group,” Slater said.
Whitfield dressed nine players for the doubleheader — seven of them freshmen or sophomores. Due to the sizable lead, the starting unit had the benefit of sitting out most of the fourth quarter, and when the buzzer sounded, the Warriors hoisted the trophy and prepared to lace up their shoes again in a few hours.
After grabbing a bite to eat, the team re-convened at Whitfield for a shootaround before getting on a bus and heading to Visitation Academy for its second game.
“I’m the first one to say, ‘They’re young, they can do it,’ but there’s a difference," Slater said. "When they play two or three AAU games a day in the summer, the weather is warmer and that makes a big difference. They also don’t have six days a week of two-hour practices and schoolwork on top of that."
The day got even longer for the Warriors when the start time at Visitation was pushed back to after 9 p.m. But still beaming from the performance a few hours earlier, Whitfield exploded to a double-digit, first quarter lead against Eureka with full-court pressure and fast-break baskets.
But in the second quarter, the players' legs started to rebel.
“We want to press to get our energy up and get us in the flow of the game, but with us doing that in the previous game, and playing that whole game, you get tired,” senior Kelsey Blakemore said.
The Warriors sank seven of 17 three-point shots in the earlier win against North County but made just three of 18 in the nightcap. Powered by a 32-point performance by senior Kate Hillyer, Eureka came storming back.
Midway through the third quarter, Eureka cut the deficit to five points and Whitfield freshman point guard JaNyla Bush was sent to the bench with her fourth foul.
But a strong performance by freshman reserve Leah Borland and the high-low passing of Blakemore and sophomore Brooklyn Rhodes kept the Warriors in front.
“Our main goal was to get it in the paint and keep going at them,” said Rhodes, who finished with a team-high 18 points against Eureka.
When Bush returned to the game with rested legs, she sank five of six free throws in the final minutes to preserve the 59-50 win.
“It was a long day," said Blakemore, who scored 12 points in each game. "We wanted to win the championship in our first game and win the first round here so we could keep pushing, and we did what we had to do.”
Rhodes enjoyed the team bonding, but not the exhaustion.
“The fun part was that we got to spend the whole day together, but I wouldn’t choose to do this again,” Rhodes said.
Slater added, “We’ll have a good day off (Sunday).”
