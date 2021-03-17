Whitfield's Blakemore hoping third trip to state is a charm

CREVE COEUR — Kelsey Blakemore knows the drill by heart.
The Whitfield senior can name the best hotels, top restaurants and site attractions in Springfield this time of year.
That’s because the 5-foot-9 guard is used to making the annual March trek down Interstate 44.
“I know Springfield,” she said with pride.
Whitfield (22-4) is making its fourth trip to the final four in the last five years when it faces William Chrisman of Independence (23-5) in a Class 5 semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
Union (18-1) takes on West Plains (27-3) in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners meet for the state championship at 4 p.m. Friday.
Blakemore said she is well aware most high school players stay awake at night dreaming of just one shot at state glory.
“I feel blessed,” she said. “For me, it feels normal, but I know it’s not. You want to make the most of every opportunity."
The Warriors enter state play in the role of favorite for the first time. In each of their previous three final four excursions, they have lost to eventual state champion Strafford, which won five successive Class 3 crowns from 2016-2020. The Indians, who won a state-record 123 successive games during portions of that stretch, lost to Steelville in a Class 3 sectional earlier this month.
Whitfield, which was bumped up two classes, has won 15 of its last 16 games and is peaking at the perfect time.
“I’m not sure if we’re the favorite,” Blakemore said. “But I like our chances.”
Blakemore is the lone senior on the roster who has big-game experience. She plans on telling her teammates about the ins and outs of a final four trip.
Her leadership will play a key role in the Warriors' attempt at a crown in their fourth overall trip. They finished third in 2020 and 2018 after a second-place effort in 2017.
“She’s the straw that stirs the drink,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “She’s got toughness, she’s got leadership, she’s got it all.”
Whitfield sophomore Brooklyn Rhodes said Blakemore’s value stretches well beyond the court.
“The best thing is the way she keeps us motivated and focused when we get off track and distracted,” said the 6-foot-2 Rhodes, who averages 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
Blakemore is scoring at a 15.3 clip, including 18 points in a 65-50 quarterfinal win over Cardinal Ritter on Saturday. She also tops the team in assists (80) and steals (63).
A threat at both ends, Blakemore has tallied 12 points or more in each of her last 13 games.
“Kelsey is always on her game, no matter the situation,” explained sophomore Treazure Jackson, who holds down the role of super-sub. “You can always count on her.”
Slater has asked Blakemore to take on more of a leadership role this time around. She spent the previous three seasons in the shadows of standouts Jade Moore and Aijha Blackwell.
“I wouldn’t have any other player in the area leading this team,” Slater said.
Blakemore passed the 1,000-point plateau for her career in a 52-35 win over Lutheran St. Charles on Dec. 16. A four-year regular, she has amassed 1,332 points and has averaged 10.3 points or more in each of her last three seasons.
Whitfield is 90-28 in Blakemore’s tenure.
She is determined to add two more wins to that resume.
“I’ve always wondered what it would feel like to win a state title my senior year,” she said. “Now it can happen.”