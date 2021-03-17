Whitfield's Blakemore hoping third trip to state is a charm

CREVE COEUR — Kelsey Blakemore knows the drill by heart.

The Whitfield senior can name the best hotels, top restaurants and site attractions in Springfield this time of year.

That’s because the 5-foot-9 guard is used to making the annual March trek down Interstate 44.

“I know Springfield,” she said with pride.

Whitfield (22-4) is making its fourth trip to the final four in the last five years when it faces William Chrisman of Independence (23-5) in a Class 5 semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

Union (18-1) takes on West Plains (27-3) in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners meet for the state championship at 4 p.m. Friday.

Blakemore said she is well aware most high school players stay awake at night dreaming of just one shot at state glory.

“I feel blessed,” she said. “For me, it feels normal, but I know it’s not. You want to make the most of every opportunity."