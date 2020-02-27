Wilke's breakout performance propels Highland past rival Civic Memorial in sectional showdown

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Liv Wilke thoroughly enjoyed her first sojourn into the spotlight.

The Highland High junior, normally a role player, scored five points in a 66-second span at the outset of the fourth quarter on Thursday to lead the Bulldogs to a 48-34 win over rival Civic Memorial in the championship game of the Class 3A Effingham Sectional.

At first, Wilke seemed stunned by all the adoration. She was engulfed by a swarm of celebrating fans seconds after the final buzzer.

But she eventually warmed up to her fellow celebrants.

"I've never been in this situation before," she said. "It's kind of fun. I like it."

The Bulldogs first guard off the bench earned those well wishes.

"This is the kind of team where everyone contributes and does something to make things work," explained senior guard Ellie Brown, who pumped in a game-high 16 points. "We knew it was going to take all of us to get this done."

The red-hot Bulldogs (27-7) have won 11 of their last 12 and will face Springfield Lanphier (26-8) in the Springfield Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. on Monday at the University of Illinois-Springfield.