CENTRALIA, Ill. — Grace Wilke was saddled with her usual case of nerves Thursday afternoon.

So the Highland High senior winger turned to a canine friend for a little help

Rubie, a 2-year-old golden doodle, pranced around the family residence wearing Grace's No. 15 basketball jersey hours before the Class 3A Centralia Sectional girls basketball final.

That levity put Wilke at ease.

"It made me relax, she looked so funny," Wilke said.

Wilke parlayed that joy into a stellar 29-point performance to lead the Bulldogs to a 66-54 win over Mount Vernon at Trout Gymnasium in Marion County.

Highland (26-7) won its eighth in a row and will face powerhouse Lincoln (34-0) in the Taylorville Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday.

The red-hot Bulldogs are making their first elite eight appearance since 2020, when they came up just short in a 57-46 loss to Springfield Lanphier.

Wilke dominated play in the early going by hitting four 3-pointers in the opening 6 minutes and 44 seconds to stake her team to an 18-9 lead it never relinquished.

And she did so with the usual butterflies dancing around her stomach.

"That's normal for me, though," Wilke said. "But this was probably the most nervous I've been this year."

It didn't show on the court.

Wilke was two points shy of her season high of 31 points, which came in a 56-42 win over East St. Louis on Dec. 29 in the Mascoutah Tournament.

"Big players make big plays in big games — and that's Grace," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said.

Added junior forward Larissa Taylor, "Her doing that so early in the game, it gave the rest of us confidence, too."

The 6-foot Taylor chipped in with 16 points and served as an intimidator with a pair of first-quarter blocks.

Freshman Jordan Bircher came off the bench to add 10 points. Junior Abby Schultz chipped with a key 3-pointer early in the second period. Freshman Sophie Schroeder added back-to-back baskets in the third period.

Guards Lauren Maas and Addison Crask did an excellent job handling the Rams' early full-court pressure, which changed the entire complexion of the game.

"We're a pressing team and we're the type of team that has to create steals and get transition baskets," Mount Vernon coach Jeff Lonnon said. "We've done it all year long, but tonight we weren't able to do it because of their guards."

Wilke set the tone early with a pair of triples in the first 2:23. Taylor converted on a stick-back and Wilke canned a jumper for a 10-5 lead. Wilke then drilled two more 3-pointers and Maas sank a pair of foul shots for a 20-11 lead.

Schultz got the ball rolling in the second quarter by hitting from long range for a 23-13 cushion.

Mount Vernon (28-7) climbed to within 25-23 on a 3-pointer from Justice Malone, who finished with a team-high 19 points.

But the Bulldogs went on a 10-2 run over the final 3:51 of the half to take a 35-25 lead into the break.

Bircher triggered the spurt with a coast-to-coast layup and Taylor added a pair of baskets to the blitz.

Mount Vernon made one third quarter run, climbing to within 35-29. Highland answered by scoring 13 of the next 17 points to put the game away.

Wilke is going out in style with several impressive efforts down the stretch of the campaign. She plans on attending the University of Kentucky but will not play basketball.

"She's such an great scorer," Schultz said. "It's absolutely amazing to see her work."

The Bulldogs have caught fire at the perfect time, thanks to a strong all-around team performance. Wilke and Taylor handle the scoring chores while the rest of the group puts the clamps down on the defensive end.

"They just shut us down by slowing us down," Lonnon said.

Highland has its work cut out against Lincoln, which is last unbeaten team left in the entire state in any class.

But the Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders and they believe they can accomplish anything at this point.

"Everyone has their downfalls," Schultz said. "We've just got to find theirs and push through."

Class 3A Centralia Sectional, final: Highland 66, Mount Vernon 54