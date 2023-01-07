Wilke's late layup lifts Highland past Waterloo in Highland Shootout girls showcase

HIGHLAND — Grace Wilke admitted after the fact she still wasn't very confident with her layups.

But Highland girls basketball coach Clint Hamilton was.

"We had Grace on the handoff and she's really good going to her left and it just worked out perfectly," Hamilton said.

Wilke got to the rim with her left hand and hit the go-ahead layup as Highland defeated Waterloo 54-52 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

The 8 a.m. game opened the Highland Shootout at Highland High, the lone girls contest of a nine-game slate that will run around 14 hours.

"This is huge for us," Wilke said. "It keeps our momentum going into Mascoutah on Thursday."

Highland (17-4 overall, 6-0 MVC), the No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, historically has dominated the rivalry over Waterloo, winning 47 of the last 49 meetings.

But Waterloo (11-6, 3-3) swept a pair of regular-season meetings last season and was out to avenge a 60-54 loss from Nov. 28.

With the game tied at 52 with less than 10 seconds to go in regulation, Highland junior Larissa Taylor got the ball at the top of the key and surveyed the defense. The first option was to get a backdoor cut.

"I was supposed to turn around and back door it to Jordan (Bircher), but it wasn't open, so I just handed it off to Grace," Taylor said.

It was a good option.

Wilke, who scored game-high 24 points, drove down a clear lane and hit the go-ahead bucket. She also had six rebounds and four assists.

After a slow first half, Highland flipped the script in the third quarter. Focusing on the teeth of the Waterloo defense, Highland erased a double-digit deficit.

"We were a little more aggressive," Hamilton said. "Credit to the girls for flipping the page and making those adjustments."

Taylor flourished with the renewed focus on the inside, finishing with her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Waterloo rode the hot hand of senior Norah Gum in the first half, but foul trouble in the third quarter limited Gum's effectiveness.

"That was a big factor," Waterloo coach Jake Schneider said. "It was just Sam (Lindhorst) out there kind of working on her own because some of the younger players are going through some growing pains. They're coming along. It was a good learning experience for them."

Gum led Waterloo with 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the year. Lindhorst stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds, six steals and dished out five assists.

Despite a lackluster third quarter in which it was outscored 19-8 after leading 30-19 at halftime, Schneider pointed out Waterloo had a chance to pull off a key road win.

"We still had a chance to win the game and we didn't execute down the stretch," Schneider said. "We know it's got to be done on the defensive end and we didn't get a stop when we needed to."

Highland Shootout: Highland 54, Waterloo 52