Cardinal Ritter girls basketball coach Raven Ward had a simple message for junior Ai’Naya Williams on Saturday night.

“I gave her a rest at the end of that third quarter, and I said, ‘Hey, I said, the fourth quarter is yours,’ ” Ward said. “And she looked at me, she said, ‘OK.’ ”

Williams, who figures to be one of the top post players in the class of 2024, made good on her word.

The 6-foot-1 forward powered a crucial run in the final frame that helped host Cardinal Ritter pull away from Pattonville for a 46-42 win in a nonconference game.

After Pattonville used a 7-0 run to tie the game 37-all, Williams answered with a traditional 3-point play. Daijah Jones followed with a basket and Williams provided the exclamation mark with a steal and layup to quickly give the Lions a 44-37 lead with 3 minutes left.

“I felt the momentum and I felt like I knew we needed to bring it up so we can be able to take the win,” Williams said.

Pattonville had several looks from beyond the arc down the stretch to cut into the lead but couldn’t convert.

Williams finished with 21 points.

“Just her athleticism alone gets her far,” Ward said. “So, now we're fine tuning everything down the stretch and getting her to be more disciplined, you know with her back at the basket. Once we can put all that together, she's unstoppable down there.”

Jones scored 11 and Hannah Wallace added nine points for Cardinal Ritter (13-9), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lions, with all three of those setbacks coming against much larger schools.

Ward thinks the tough schedule paid off against Pattonville (16-6), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.

“We don't worry about wins and losses too much,” Ward said. “We’re just using them to get better with fine tuning things when the time is right and hitting districts. Our strength of schedule is what it is, you know, we own it, we're accountable for our losses. But we don't just lose here at Ritter, we get better from every loss.”

Kennedy Horton scored a team-high 13 points for Pattonville, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Cami Stacker and Jasmine Gray each added nine points.

Cardinal Ritter, led by the duo of Williams and Wallace, used its length to keep the Pirates’ offense off balance. The Pirates shot just 25 percent (14 for 56) from the field for the game, including 22 percent 97 for 32) in the second half.

“Just as a team we know we aren’t offensively inclined, so the whole season we have just been trying to focus and hone in on playing hard, aggressive, consistent defense and that creates our offense for us,” Wallace said.

Pattonville was able to start off the game hot, as Hannah Fenton drained a pair of 3-pointers to give the Pirates an early 12-5 lead.

But Wallace got the Lions’ rally going with a trey and Cardinal Ritter finished the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 14-12 lead. Wallace started the second quarter with another triple and Cardinal Ritter never trailed until Pattonville’s fourth quarter surge evened the game at 37-all.

“We started off just playing a tight packed zone, but then we shifted to some more athletic guards up top so we can pressure the ball for 94 feet,” Ward said. “Get some traps in some dead spots and so we can try to get some offense from defensive possessions.”

Williams was glad to have the losing streak snapped. She and her Cardinal Ritter teammates hope to build on the win.

“I felt like we needed these big wins to show people that we really got this handled,” Williams said. “We just need to play as a team, and we showed that tonight.”

Cardinal Ritter 46, Pattonville 42