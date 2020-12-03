Williams leads Cardinal Ritter's kiddie corps into Troy Invitational final

TROY, Mo. — Tony Condra has repeated the same mantra time and time again.
The Cardinal Ritter girls basketball coach is constantly demanding the best from the six freshmen on his 12-player squad.
"You're not in the eighth grade anymore," he routinely says. "It's time to grow up.
The youthful Lions are doing just that.
Freshman Ai'Naya Williams turned in a stat-sheet stuffing performance and fellow newbie Chantel Clayton added a host of big plays to lead Ritter to a 56-48 win over Holt on Thursday in the semifinal round of the 33rd annual Troy Invitational in Lincoln County.
The Lions (2-0) advanced to face host Troy (2-0) in the championship game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Holt (1-1) will play Eureka (1-1) in the third-place affair prior to the final.
The 6-foot-2 Williams pumped in 12 points — eight during a tell-tale 13-2 run in the second half. She added eight rebounds and served as a big-time intimidator with six blocks.
"It was time for us to get things rolling," Williams said. "I just wanted to do my part."
Williams did that — and more.
Still growing at 6-2, she has the ability to become an NCAA Division I prospect down the road.
"She's not even close to realizing how good she is," Condra said. "She's going to be special. Once she realizes it, it's going to be scary."
Williams is one of four freshmen who play key roles on the youthful squad. Clayton and Hannah Wallace, a 6-1 post defender, are starters. Williams and Rayvyn Thomas are the first two players off the bench.
Clayton finished with a team-high 13 points. Senior center Delicia Scott, another 6-footer, added nine points.
Scott helps serve as a den mother for the young pups.
"They're my babies," Scott said. "It's a tough transition to move right in like they're doing. I do what I can to help them."
Williams helped the Lions take over the game late in the third quarter with a killer spurt. She broke a 33-33 tie with a stick-back and then blocked a shot at the other end, which led to a jumper from Thomas. Williams followed with a basket for a 39-33 lead.
Holt answered with a baseline shot from senior Jaliyah Green before Ritter reeled off the next nine points to take control.
Williams started the run with a 10-footer. Clayton added a 3-pointer to set the stage for another Williams basket. Scott closed the blitz with a driving layup for an 11-point lead.
The Lions built up a 10-point advantage in the first half before Holt senior Mya Robinson banged in a 3-pointer off the glass to send the teams to the break tied at 28-all.
"We came out in the third quarter and started working again," Williams said.
Added Scott, "Come down on offense, score and then go back on defense and make a play. That was our attitude."
Holt put together a pair of nifty runs to stay within striking distance. it simply couldn't stop Williams during that key outburst.
"We had a few spurts where we really battled," Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. "They just had two or three possessions where they got baskets and we weren't able to respond."
Condra realizes there will be some growing pains down the road. But he is prepared.
"I'm happy — but never satisfied," Condra said. "There's plenty of work that we've still got to do."
