Williams leads Cardinal Ritter's kiddie corps into Troy Invitational final

"She's not even close to realizing how good she is," Condra said. "She's going to be special. Once she realizes it, it's going to be scary."

Williams is one of four freshmen who play key roles on the youthful squad. Clayton and Hannah Wallace, a 6-1 post defender, are starters. Williams and Rayvyn Thomas are the first two players off the bench.

Clayton finished with a team-high 13 points. Senior center Delicia Scott, another 6-footer, added nine points.

Scott helps serve as a den mother for the young pups.

"They're my babies," Scott said. "It's a tough transition to move right in like they're doing. I do what I can to help them."

Williams helped the Lions take over the game late in the third quarter with a killer spurt. She broke a 33-33 tie with a stick-back and then blocked a shot at the other end, which led to a jumper from Thomas. Williams followed with a basket for a 39-33 lead.

Holt answered with a baseline shot from senior Jaliyah Green before Ritter reeled off the next nine points to take control.

Williams started the run with a 10-footer. Clayton added a 3-pointer to set the stage for another Williams basket. Scott closed the blitz with a driving layup for an 11-point lead.