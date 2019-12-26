Williams steps up to lead Parkway North into Visitation semifinals

“We're proud of our history at the guard spot at Parkway North and (the play from) Aliyah is no different,” Katz said. “What a game she had tonight. She's a great player and her ability to create for us is amazing. I think she fits perfectly into how we play.”

Kirkwood senior guard Natalie Bruns almost spoiled Williams' strong effort.

Bruns rallied the Pioneers (6-2) from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. She scored nine of her game-high 28 points in the final three minutes to bring the Pioneers to within one. Kirkwood had a chance to win, but senior guard Rylee Mulvaney's shot at the buzzer just missed.

“Do I feel good about my performance in the final minutes? Sure, but it doesn't mean a lot because it didn't help us in the end,” Bruns said. “It shows us we have a lot to work on at this point and we have things, as a team, we can do to get better. We've just got to work harder.”

Senior guard Mackenzie Rhodes added 14 points for the winners.

Senior guard Olivia Giardino chipped in with eight points for Kirkwood.

“My heart is still pounding after that one,” Katz said. “We've had games with Kirkwood like that where we haven't been as successful. This was a great effort to stick this one out. I've told the girls we are going to have three incredibly tough games in three days now. This one was tough. If we make the final, or even in a third-place game, it will be tough. That's what this tournament is all about.”