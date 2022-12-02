Wilmsmeyer twins help Timberland capture Winfield Tip Off Classic with win over Fort Zumwalt East

WINFIELD — Lexi Wilmsmeyer felt lost.

The Timberland High senior winger seemed out of sorts without her twin sister Leah on the court earlier in the week.

"I just kept looking around for her even though I knew she wouldn't be there," Lexi said.

Leah, the Wolves 1,000-point career scorer, missed a semifinal win over Winfield on Wednesday night with an illness.

The pair finally re-connected on Friday — with impressive results.

Lexi pumped in a game-high 14 points and Leah triggered a strong defensive effort to lead Timberland to a 34-27 win over Fort Zumwalt East in the championship game of the Winfield Tip Off Classic in Lincoln County.

The Wolves (3-0) captured their second successive Winfield championship by beating East (3-1) for the second year in a row.

Timberland, looking for its first winning season since 2006-07, got off to a good start by rolling through the eight-team, week long affair.

"This is the kind of season we've been looking for since these girls were freshmen," Timberland coach Brad Schellert said. "We're hoping we can set a standard here."

The dynamic sisters took charge down the stretch Friday with reversed roles. Leah normally takes care of the scoring while Lexi adds hustle and aggressiveness.

"I feel so much more comfortable when she's on the court with me," Lexi said. "That last game without her was rough."

Added Leah, "We do everything together, so when one is missing, it's just not normal for us."

The Batman and Robin of Wolves nation looked in sync against East.

The pair led a 12-2 blitz over the first 3 minutes and 43 seconds of the fourth quarter that turned a one-point deficit into a safe 32-23 lead.

Timberland led throughout most of the first three periods, including early advantages of 12-5 and 16-9.

But East charged back to go up 21-20 late in the third quarter on back-to-back jumpers by senior Lexi Hagl.

That served as the signal for the twins to regain control.

"It was all about positive energy and playing together," Lexi said. "Any time anything negative happens, like tonight, we try to turn it around right away."

Lexi got the ball rolling with a pair of baskets to start the final period. Gabby Tucker followed with a driving layup off a quick-hands steal from Leah for a 26-21 cushion. Following a pair of foul shots by East's Katie Porter, Lexi kick-started a 6-0 run with a short jumper. Tucker and Knia Graham each added a pair of foul shots to pump the advantage to 32-23.

The Lions battled back to within 32-27 before Lexi pulled down a pair of offensive rebounds to help Timberland run out the clock.

Macie Vincent sealed the triumph by canning a short jumper with 44 ticks on the clock.

The Wolves used a lock-down defense in the second half to smother East, which went 9:28 without a field goal at one stage. The Lions made just one field goal over the final 10:47.

"We didn't feel like we played very hard on defense on Wednesday," Schallert said of the 38-31 win over Winfield. "Tonight, I think our defense set the tone right off the bat.

"It was a gritty win — and I'm OK with that."

Timberland can be a team to watch down the road, especially with the twins clicking on all cylinders.

"I think we're worth keeping on an eye on," Schallert said.

Lexi is the older of the two by six minutes.

"That means I get to boss her around — every day," Lexi said.

Actually, the two are inseparable, on and off the court.

"It's so much fun being out there with her," Leah said.

East stayed close with a strong third quarter. Hailey Morgan hit a pair of big baskets early in the contest.

"We couldn't get a shot, we couldn't get a rebound," East coach Kyle Brown said. "And a lot of that was inexperience."

Winfield beat Elsberry 40-33 in the third-place contest.

Junior Renzlee Davidson led the Warriors (3-1) with 20 points. She hit a key 3-pointer to short-circuit an Elsberry rally down the stretch.

"Whenever they started to catch up we got a little nervous," Davidson said. "At the end we pulled through. It was a good effort."