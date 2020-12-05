Winkelmann's late-quarter magic lifts Hermann to fourth successive Montgomery Invite crown

Hermann coach Andy Emmons said Winkelmann saves her best for crunch time.

"She just turns it on when we need it," he said. "She's an exceptional leader."

To hear the modest Winkelmann tell it, her big-shot prowess is simply luck.

"I just throw it up there — and some times it goes in," Winkelmann said.

Winkelmann, who was selected as the MVP of the tournament, added six rebounds and two blocks. She hit eight of 11 shots from the foul line.

The Bearcats were hardly a one-person show. Godat tallied four points in the final period when the Bearcats held off a late Mexico rally. Hannah Grosse chipped in with six points. Senior Kaylyn Powers added six points off the bench. The trio helped spearhead a strong defensive effort.

"We've been working a lot on defense in practice," Winkelmann said.

It showed.

Hermann held Mexico to 1-of-8 shooting in the second quarter and forced six turnovers on the way to an 11-point lead at the break.

The Bearcats appeared to be in good shape when Grosse nailed a 3-pointer for a 34-22 advantage early in the third period.