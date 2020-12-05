Winkelmann's late-quarter magic lifts Hermann to fourth successive Montgomery Invite crown

MONTGOMERY CITY — It happens at the end of each quarter.
And Hermann High senior Grace Winkelmann has no idea why.
"I just seem to have the ball in my hands then," she said.
Winkelmann's late-quarter scoring prowess helped the Bearcats continue their domination of the Montgomery County Invitational on Saturday.
The 5-foot-9 forward scored 13 of her game-high 20 points over the final 56 seconds of each period to lead Hermann to a 49-43 win over Mexico in the championship game of the seven-team affair in Montgomery County.
The Bearcats (3-0) captured their fourth successive crown and stretched their winning streak in the annual December showdown to 12 games.
Winkelmann, a volleyball standout heading to the University of Central Missouri, came alive at the perfect times. Her driving layup at the first-half buzzer helped her team to a 29-18 lead at the break. She then short-circuited a Bulldogs rally with a 10-footer at the third-quarter horn to push the advantage to 39-27.
If that were not enough, Winkelmann scored four points in the game's final minute to nail down the triumph.
"That's just what she does," said Hermann junior forward Grace Godat, who added seven points to the winning attack.
Hermann coach Andy Emmons said Winkelmann saves her best for crunch time.
"She just turns it on when we need it," he said. "She's an exceptional leader."
To hear the modest Winkelmann tell it, her big-shot prowess is simply luck.
"I just throw it up there — and some times it goes in," Winkelmann said.
Winkelmann, who was selected as the MVP of the tournament, added six rebounds and two blocks. She hit eight of 11 shots from the foul line.
The Bearcats were hardly a one-person show. Godat tallied four points in the final period when the Bearcats held off a late Mexico rally. Hannah Grosse chipped in with six points. Senior Kaylyn Powers added six points off the bench. The trio helped spearhead a strong defensive effort.
"We've been working a lot on defense in practice," Winkelmann said.
It showed.
Hermann held Mexico to 1-of-8 shooting in the second quarter and forced six turnovers on the way to an 11-point lead at the break.
The Bearcats appeared to be in good shape when Grosse nailed a 3-pointer for a 34-22 advantage early in the third period.
But Mexico (2-1) gradually chipped away behind Alexis Willer, who finished with a team-high 12 points. She brought the Bulldogs to within 44-41 on a 3-pointer with 1:04 left.
Then came Winkelmann Time.
She hit two foul shots 11 seconds later to push the lead to five. Her driving layup on the next possession put away the game.
"We made a run at it," Mexico coach Ed Costley said. "They came out in the first half and they were really aggressive against us."
Hermann's streak of four successive Montgomery County titles is impressive considering the depth of the tournament.
"It sets the tone for the rest of the year, too" Emmons said.
The Bearcats used a 13-2 run over the final 4:51 of the first half to go in front for good. Powers had four points in the blitz, including a stick-back that pushed the lead 20-16. Malerie Schutt followed with a conventional 3-point play.
"We made our shots and we attacked the basket when we needed to late in the game," Emmons said. "The girls came out and played really well."
