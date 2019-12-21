Wood River keeps on rolling with Candy Cane Classic crown

WATERLOO — The Wood River girls basketball team is on the rise.
The Oilers, coming off their first winning season since 2005, knocked off Waterloo 41-28 on Saturday in the championship game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic in Waterloo.
Wood River enters the Christmas break with 10 wins in 14 tries.
The Oilers used a strong defense and some eagle-eye shooting to get the job done against the Bulldogs. Four different players hit 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter.
"We have been playing very good defense this season," Wood River coach Joe Parmentier said. "At the same time, we have struggled with our shooting. We don't have that one go-to offensive player. It was great to see us shoot well today."
Wood River jumped out to a 5-0 lead and stayed in front most of the opening period. Waterloo took its first lead at 13-12 on a 3-pointer by freshman Norah Gum. That was followed by a 3-pointer by Aubrey Hubbard and the Bulldogs seemed to have momentum going into the half.
But LeighAnne Notke hit a 3-pointer for Wood River and Kayla Brantley, who is rounding into form after injuring her knee in the Gibault Tournament last year, hit a shot at the halftime buzzer to give the Oilers a 17-16 advantage.
"I feel that was a big play in the game," said Wood River senior Aubrey Robinson, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. "If we didn't make that shot, I don't know if the game would have gone the way it did in the second half."
It went well for the Oilers, who not only only had the unexpected offensive explosion, but also held Waterloo to three points in the third quarter.
"I knew the kids were fired up after hitting the shot right before halftime," Parmentier said. "It gave us some good momentum going into the second half and we played well. I was happy with the team play and the play from the bench."
The Oilers are also getting the job done on the boards.
"A lot of our focus in practice is rebounding and shooting," Robinson said. "I felt we did a good job of rebounding today and it was nice to see the shots start to fall."
Robinson, Brantley, Notke and Adrianna Ulrich all hit 3-pointers in the third quarter and Wood River was able to increase its lead to as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.
"I felt that last year we showed how good we could be," Robinson said. "We finished first in the Dupo Tournament and second in this tournament. It's nice to play well here again and win another tournament."
Wood River lost in the championship game to Columbia last year. This year the Oilers defeated the Eagles 42-27 in the semifinals.
Brantley led a well-balanced Wood River scoring attack Saturday with 10 points. Robinson and Hannah Allen had eight apiece for the Oilers.
Freshmen Sam Lindhorst and Norah Gum had seven apiece for the Bulldogs, who fell to 6-8.
"Last year we won six games all season," Waterloo coach Tim Augustine said. "And now we have already won six, so I am happy with the progress. But today was just one of those days. We played hard but we only shot 20 percent from the field. You are not going to beat many teams shooting 20 percent."
History was made in the third place game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic. Columbia defeated Red Bud 54-39. The win was the 200th in the career of Scott Germain. All of those wins have come at Columbia, where Germain is in his 12th season of coaching.