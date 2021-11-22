 Skip to main content
Yasmine Edmonson, senior, Fort Zumwalt East
One of the best kept secrets in the area, the 5-foot-11 forward averaged a team-best 19.2 points and 9.2 rebounds last season for the Lions, who finished 14-10. Tallied 13 points or more in her first 14 games, including a 29-point effort in a 52-47 loss to Washington on Feb. 22. Became only the third player in program history to pass the 1,000-point plateau.

