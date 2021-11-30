Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South

BALLWIN — Triniti Cook could tell during warmups.

The Parkway West senior knew her running mate was locked in.

It took Abbie Zensen two shots before she figured it out.

"Probably that second 3-pointer," Zensen said. "I was off last game and it took me a second to just realize that I was good."

Zensen scored a career-high 36 points Tuesday and helped the Longhorns to their second win in as many games this season.

West beat Parkway South 71-53 in second of three rounds in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tipoff at Parkway West High School.

"She didn't shoot well on opening night and when she gets going, it's one of those things that she got hot and kept going," first-year Parkway West coach Brett Katz said. "We wanted her to shoot it every time she touched it."

It's the first time since the 2004-05 season the Longhorns have started 2-0.

Zensen's previous best game was 20 points Jan. 14 against Lutheran South. The 5-foot-5 senior also had 11 rebounds for her first double-double since her sophomore season against Pattonville on Dec. 12, 2019.