Zupan has a big fan club cheering her on in Civic Memorial's historic season

Kelbie Zupan loves every minute of it.

The senior standout for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team gets a tremendous thrill out of driving to the basket for a quick two points. Or making a steal that leads to a fast-break layup.

But it is after the game when Zupan really shines.

The 5-foot-7 winger can be found posing for pictures and signing autographs for scores of little girls who line up following games just to get a few minutes of face time with their favorite player.

Zupan certainly has earned rock star status among the youth of Bethalto. So much so that her post-game smiles and photo sessions are legendary.

“They all love her,” Civic Memorial junior forward Oliva Durbin said. “Everyone wants to grow up and be like Kelbie.”

Right now, being like Kelbie is a whole lot of fun.

Zupan has helped the Eagles reach the state tournament for the first time in program history. She is second on the team in scoring (13.8), rebounding (4.1) and steals (63).

Her aggressive style of play is one of the main reasons this group has made history.

Civic Memorial (32-4) will face Mundelein Carmel (26-7) in a Class 3A semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal. Morton (28-5) takes on Nazareth Academy (32-2) in the other semifinal at 11:45 a.m.

The winners will play for the state title at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The losers meet for third place at 7 p.m. Friday.

After a super-sectional win Monday over Mahomet-Seymour in Highland, Zupan spent 25 minutes talking with each and every little girl who wanted to congratulate her before she finally retreated to the locker room.

That scene played out on a regular basis throughout the winter.

“It’s just fun to make people happy,” Zupan said. “They look up to me and it’s fun just to watch how happy they are when I take the time to talk with them. It's a simple thing, really. To me, it’s as important as the game.”

Part of Zupan’s popularity with the youths comes from her involvement with “Little Eagles” basketball camps.

High school players spend part of their summer teaching fundamentals to various age groups. The youngsters learn the game and get to interact with their role models.

“They don’t just come out to have fun,” Zupan said. “They want to learn the game. They want to get better.”

All members of the high school team participate in the “Little Eagles” program.

Zupan relishes the chance to work with her younger peers.

“A lot of girls I’ve been teaching since I was a freshman,” Zupan said. “It makes the younger kids want to work hard when they see the success we have.”

Zupan is still a child at heart according to her mother, Leigh Ann.

“The kids just feel that warmth from her,” Leigh Ann said. “They know she genuinely cares. You can’t fool kids. And they just know she cares about them. Not only in basketball, but in other parts of their lives.”

Civic Memorial veteran coach Mike Arbuthnot marvels at Zupan’s magnetism.

“Those kids, they love her to death,” Arbuthnot said. “She’s so upbeat, so positive. I told her she better go into elementary education (in college). She’d be a great kindergarten or first grade teacher.”

Zupan’s gentle off-court demeanor belies her physical never-say-die attitude on court. A four-year regular, she played through a host of injuries on her way to amassing 822 points in 113 games. The Eagles are 106-17 in her tenure.

During one stretch as a junior, Zupan suffered an elbow injury that essentially kept her from shooting the basketball. Yet she remained in the lineup for her defensive skills and leadership qualities.

“She’s such a tough kid,” Arbuthnot said. “I’m so happy that this (state tournament) trip could happen for her given all the effort she has put in.”

Durbin, who leads the Eagles in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (4.9), draws most of the attention from the opposition.

The 5-foot-8 winger is a serious threat at both ends of the court and with Zupan forms a strong 1-2 punch.

Zupan also is a standout softball player who hit .391 and drove in a team-high 27 runs last spring.

Despite the success, Zupan does not plan to play sports when she enters Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall.

“I’ve been dribbling a basketball since I could walk,” Zupan said. “Do I want to stop sports? No. It’s going to be hard. But this is the best way to go out.”

Zupan has turned in several monumental performances this season, including a 25-point effort Jan. 31 in a 48-30 win over Pleasant Plans. She hit eight of 10 shots in that game and also recorded five steals.

The Eagles carry a nine-game winning streak up I-55. They have won 17 of their last 18 games, with their only loss to Class 2A favorite Quincy Notre Dame.

Zupan likes the way the Eagles have played of late. She carries the perfect attitude heading into the bright lights of the final four.

“This is something we’ll remember in our lives for a long time,” she said. “So we want to have fun with it.”

