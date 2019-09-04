Subscribe for 99¢
Abby Korak, Edwardsville

Abby Korak, Edwardsville cross country

Won Class 3A Edwardsville Regional and Southwestern Conference individual titles to highlight a six-victory campaign and helped Tigers win six team championships, as well. Her conference winning time of 17:14.7 was a career best on a 3-mile course. On the track, set program records in 1600- and 3200-meter races and her eighth-place state finish in 1600 was a program best.