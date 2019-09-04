Won Class 3A Edwardsville Regional and Southwestern Conference individual titles to highlight a six-victory campaign and helped Tigers win six team championships, as well. Her conference winning time of 17:14.7 was a career best on a 3-mile course. On the track, set program records in 1600- and 3200-meter races and her eighth-place state finish in 1600 was a program best.
View comments
Most popular
-
Isringhausen helps Edwardsville slip past O'Fallon in SWC opener
-
Notebook: Talented teams on display at East St. Louis; Lutheran North's Ford makes JV debut
-
Lutheran North's Ford ruled ineligible; junior season on hold pending appeal
-
Pitching pair powers Troy to Leadoff Classic title
-
Area football rankings, Week 1