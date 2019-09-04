Ran to four individual titles in her debut season, highlighted by victories in the Class 4 District 4 and Class 4 Sectional 2 meets. Finished season by finishing eighth in Class 4 state meet with a time of 19:27.96 that was the second-best of any area runner that day. In May, ran a leg on Liberty’s state championship 3200-meter relay in track and was a four-event state qualifier.
