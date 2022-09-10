Althoff's Nelson continues path back with win at Forest Park

It may have been a blessing in disguise for Althoff senior Eris Nelson.

After winning first place in the White Division race at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival last fall, Nelson pushed herself beyond her limits in hopes of lowering her time even further.

“It consumed me,” Nelson said.

She suffered a stress fracture in her leg, missed the entire postseason and began a difficult — yet enlightening — recovery process.

That process reached an important benchmark Saturday when Nelson repeated as White Division girls champion with a time of 20 minutes, 24.9 seconds, at the 17th annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival.

Two schools from Iowa, Albia and Pekin, finished first and second respectively in the team standings and occupied spots two through six in the individual standings.

Nelson led start to finish, finding a spot at the front of the 30-team field on the opening straightaway and gradually widening her lead throughout the race.

“I’m glad I decided to surge early,” Nelson said. “My coach (Michael Sanders) tried to tell me just to settle, but it’s a lot easier to settle when there’s someone going a little bit faster than you, so I made the decision to get out (in front) and I’m glad I did.”

Nelson found herself in front of the Forest Park field last year as well, blazing through the course with a time of 19:45, but her petite body was unable to sustain the combination of her insatiable desire to get faster and the increased mileage she was asking it to travel.

“It was a recipe for disaster,” Nelson said. “It was the universe telling me to slow down, that I needed to take a break.”

That time away included the Illinois state postseason races, but it allowed Nelson to see running as something she does, not who she is.

“I think I needed to take that time off to reevaluate some things, get healthy and think of myself as not just a runner but as a person as well,” Nelson said.

Nelson began the season with both excitement and nerves, knowing she must delicately balance her desire to be fast with the reality that the process will be slow.

“There’s a lot of pressure riding on me based on how I performed last year, but I’m coming into this season with an open mind, trying to be kind to myself and taking into consideration that I’m not going to be coming at it full speed right off the bat.”

Nelson has never participated in a state meet, and both she and Sanders want to ensure she makes it there healthy and ready this year.

“She has a lot of muscle tone and her mental game is right on, but overtraining is a big concern for us right now.” Sanders said. “This is the year we’re hoping we can plan it accordingly and get her there.”

And that plan is right on schedule.

As Nelson wore the first-place medal around her neck Saturday, she thought of the value that the Forest Park race holds for her.

“It’s definitely one of my favorite races of the season just because there’s so many people, it’s in the city and even after the meet we have so much fun with our team. It’s a memory I’ll have forever.”

And later this fall, Nelson is hoping to make new memories.