The St. Louis area has produced the last two Class 3 individual state champions — John Burroughs' Kylie Goldfarb in 2017 and O'Fallon Christian's Mercedes Schroer in 2018.
Schroer, a junior, definitely won't defend her Class 3 title. That's because she and O'Fallon Christian were moved into Class 2 for this season.
However, there are ample area contenders to keep the Class 3 crown in St. Louis for another year.
The group includes Goldfarb, a junior who finished second behind Schroer last season.
Lutheran South junior Macy Schelp, who was fourth in Class 3 a year ago, won the Class 3 District 2 title last week at Spanish Lake Park, beating Goldfarb by 12 seconds.
Schelp also won the Metro League title Oct. 24 and the Gans Creek Classic's Blue Division on Sept. 28 with the second-best time for a girls runner in any division that day.
Schelp and Goldfarb aren't the only Metro League contenders for the Class 3 title, though.
MICDS freshman Julia Ray heads to her first state meet coming off the Class 3 District 4 title at Linn and was the Metro League runner-up to Schelp. Also, Ray beat Schelp in early September in the Lutheran South Invitational.
St. Charles West sophomore Lily Jackson was fifth in the Class 3 state meet last season and blazed to a school-record time of 18:53.63 to win the Class 3 District 2 meet at Bowling Green.
Another returning area Class 3 top-10 finisher from last season is Visitation senior Isabelle Boedefeld, who finished ninth as a junior.