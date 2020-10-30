Burroughs' Goldfarb heads to state with high hopes after dominating district win

ST. CHARLES — Kylie Goldfarb was running on one good leg.
And she still finished fourth in the state.
Last season, the John Burroughs standout competed in the Class 3 state meet with a stress reaction in her foot. Despite that, she finished with her best time at any of her three state meets – including ones where she finished as a state champion and runner-up, respectively.
“She ran (state) on that and then that night after the meet was in a boot,” Burroughs coach Chris Bugnitz said. “It was one of the most impressive things I've ever seen, and I've been around a while.”
After winning the Class 3 District 2 girls cross country championship in dominating fashion Friday morning at McNair Park, Goldfarb is ready for one more healthy shot at another gold medal.
“I'm excited to show what I've got,” she said. “I feel like I never fully got to show it to everyone last year.”
Goldfarb's district winning time of 19 minutes, 25.19 seconds was nearly one minute faster than runner-up Elyssa Toal of Incarnate Word (20:21.60).
“My goal going into it was I wanted to get my second mile down,” Goldfarb said. “That's something I've been trying to work on.”
Goldfarb's journey this season was also nearly interrupted by injury when she suffered a moderate ankle injury Oct. 7 at Clayton.
“We held her out for two weeks because our most important thing was obviously district and state,” Bugnitz said.
Bugnitz has coached the Bombers for 26 years, so she doesn't hand out compliments lightly.
“She is the toughest competitor I've ever coached,” Bugnitz said. “She had such a hard year last year, so to see her come back this year is so gratifying to see. After last year's fourth place at state with an injury, it's just a perfect story for her.”
Goldfarb's individual title also helped the Bombers win their first girls cross country district title in recent memory. She was even more excited for her team than she was for herself.
“I just wanted to win for my team, so we could go as a team. It's really exciting,” she said. “We had five girls in the top 15 today. I'm so proud of them.”
Bugnitz said the Bombers' success is due in large part to Goldfarb.
“She is a wonderful, wonderful athlete to coach,” Bugnitz said. “And this year she's been a great leader for the team. Not just because of her ability, but just her pulling this whole team together. We've never had such a cohesive team.”
Goldfarb takes her leadership responsibility seriously and it showed in the moments leading up to the district meet.
“A lot of them haven't been to state, so today, me and my fellow captain Cori (junior Corinne Spetnagel, who was third at the district meet) made hype-up letters for them to help their nerves turn into excitement,” Goldfarb said. “We just need to keep that general theme going and let them know that they're running to have fun and to not stress and just put it all out there.”
Goldfarb recently committed to attend Yale University where she will run cross country, track and indoor track.
“It was just the combination of amazing academics and amazing athletics and the people there were really nice,” she said. “They made me feel like a part of the team even though I wasn't even there yet.”
Bugnitz thinks Goldfarb's college decision has helped her recent performance.
“I think that has freed her up. She's just happy,” Bugnitz said. “When you know where you're running, it's just no pressure, and I think she's running really free and having a great time.”
Before she makes it to the Ivy League, Goldfarb has a bit of unfinished business as she tries to duplicate her state championship as a freshman while also leading the Bombers into uncharted team glory.
“I'm really excited for state next week,” she said. “It will be pretty light training because we have to trust our training we've done the last few months. It'll be a lot of mental preparation. I've learned that's a really important part of running. I think we can do really well next week as well. We're just going to try to stay healthy."
