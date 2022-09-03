Civic Memorial's Meiser happy with competition, runner-up finish in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Hannah Meiser didn't need to look around her to know who was toeing the line with her Saturday in the Granite City Invitational girls cross country meet.

A former state champion from Missouri was lurking on the line and Meiser, a Civic Memorial senior, wanted to see how she would fare.

"I love seeing that competition and coming off last week's race where I didn't have anyone to compete against, it was definitely a step up," Meiser said. "I wanted to stick with her."

The Civic Memorial senior ended up finishing as runner-up at Wilson Park with a time of 18 minutes and 16.42 seconds.

Rock Bridge senior Carolyn Ford, Missouri's 2019 Class 4 state champion, took home first place with a time of 17:16.56 on the three-mile course.

"Going in, we knew that Carolyn (Ford) is a stud," Civic Memorial coach Jake Peal said. "We knew she'd probably be the favorite coming off her track personal bests. Once she hit that mile, she controlled the tempo for that chase pack and really made that race hers."

Rock Bridge freshman Mae Walker (18:20.06), Edwardsville senior Emily Nuttall (18:34.44) and Chatham Glenwood sophomore Rachel Behrens (18:45.16) rounded out the top five individuals.

The team championship race was tight, with Rock Bridge edging out Chatham Glenwood, 73-78. Edwardsville (106), Waterloo (107) and O'Fallon (132) rounded out the top five teams.

After Ford shot out like a rocket, Meiser grabbed control of the group behind her and used the talent in that group to help keep forging ahead.

"It helped me tremendously," Meiser said. "Finding a girl I know I can race with and stick with her and then relying on each other to move forward on the race."

Meiser said she wished she could have broken the 18-minute barrier, but in the meet's rainy conditions she was pleased with her performance.

The same went for her coach.