Civic Memorial's Meiser locks up elusive regional title; Waterloo runs to team title

ALHAMBRA — Hannah Meiser had a smile on that outshone the sun Saturday morning when she crossed the finish line.

The Civic Memorial senior let out a shout of victory and proverbially slammed home a hammer as she realized what she had done.

She was the Class 2A Highland Regional girls cross country individual champion.

"That's awesome," Meiser said. "That was the goal coming in (Saturday)."

Meiser's winning time on the Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park course was 18 minutes and 4.90 seconds.

She became the first Civic Memorial runner since Alexandra Singleton in 2013 to win an individual regional championship.

"Four years of hard work," Civic Memorial coach Jacob Peal said. "Lots of good mental preparation. Winning conference last week, that was the confidence booster that she needed."

Waterloo sophomore Cameron Crump (18:53.60) and junior Angelynn Kanyuck (19:02.60) rounded out the top three runners.

With junior Danielle Mudd (19:30.70) and sophomore Ava Rau (19:42.90) following in fifth and sixth individually, the Bulldogs rolled to their first regional team championship since 2018 with 33 points.

"We try to start off the races smart, especially (Saturday) with it being a little warm and windy, hold back a little bit so they have something in the middle," Waterloo coach Larry Huffman said.

Joining the Bulldogs at the Chatham Glenwood Sectional next week will be Triad (70), Highland (106), Centralia (125), Mascoutah (149) and Civic Memorial (167). The top six teams advanced to the sectional along with the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams.

It's the second time Civic Memorial has qualified for the sectional meet as a team.

"Eagles rise in October," Peal said.

Meiser finished 11th as a freshman at the regional meet before third-place and second-place finishes the last two seasons. While she didn't feel nervous during the race, Meiser said that wasn't the case before it started.

The diminutive senior shot out like a cannon when the gun went off, claimed the top spot and never looked back. Each mile she continued to put distance between her and back-to-back regional champion Kanyuck.

Even though Meiser is used to chasing people down at the end of the race, she poured it on, chasing that regional title that had been denied her.

"This was her probably best solo race all season," Peal said. "This by all means, not a super fast course, just to be out by herself and be in control, check the box and move on, that's all we needed."

Meiser said have a game plan and a cheering section paid off for her 49-second victory.

"It was awesome," Meiser said. "I appreciate my family supporting me and everything they've done for me. It means a lot for me."

Now the focus is looking ahead to the sectional race and trying to advance to the Class 2A state meet Nov. 5 at Detweiler Park in Peoria.