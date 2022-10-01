Cor Jesu captures girls team crown in Dale Shepherd Invitational

WILDWOOD — Cor Jesu has won team trophies in the last two Missouri girls cross country state championship meets, and coach Katie Helbig is confident her team is on course for another run at hardware this season.

"I think a lot of people have counted us out for some reason," Helbig said. "I don't know why we're not considered a threat."

The Chargers showed Saturday why Helbig is confident by winning the team title of Parkway West's Dale Shepherd Invitational at Living Word United Methodist Church.

Behind senior Adrienne Luna and freshman Mary McKenzie finishing third and fourth individually, Cor Jesu scored 64 team points to edge out Lafayette's 69.

"I think we're a threat," said Helbig, whose team was third in the Class 5 state meet team standings last season after finishing second in Class 4 in 2020.

"We have known that we have a lot of talent and a little bit of depth this year. (Saturday) was a great example to show it. It was a great opportunity to run against some super competitive teams."

Lafayette's runner-up team finish was led by the top two individual finishers, senior Elissa Barnard and junior Natalie Barnard. Elissa was the individual champ in 19 minutes and 1.9 seconds while her younger sister was runner-up in 19:04.27.

Adrienne Luna (19:08.33) and McKenzie (19:15.65) led Cor Jesu in third and fourth, junior Maria Luna was 11th in 20:04.89 and senior Anna Stirton crossed in 22nd (20:40.72). Elizabeth Hanson, a sophomore, closed Cor Jesu's scoring in 33rd (21:22.13).

"Our team has a lot of goals for this season," Adrienne Luna said. "I think they all depend on peaking at state, so we're just trying to take that journey to state and staying healthy."

Each of the Luna sisters are running this season for the first time without their older sister Frances, who graduated in the spring and was Cor Jesu's top individual state finisher from 2019-21.

Both Adrienne (19th) and Maria (24th) are returning all-state finishers, while Stirton and Hanson also ran on last season's third-place state-finishing squad.

"Adrienne Luna has been a great leader for the team," Helbig said. "She's incredibly driven and one of the most competitive people I've met. She's got that internal drive and running faster than she was last year. One of the favorite things is that she's beating her sister's time from last year."

McKenzie is a newcomer for the Chargers who has shown an experience that belies her age.

Helps when you stick with the senior leader.

"She pushes the pace and I just try and hang on," McKenzie said.

Pattonville's Stevenson wins boys title

Pattonville junior Luke Stevenson claimed the boys individual crown with a time of 16:10.68, with O'Fallon junior Dylan Ybarra crossing as the runner-up in 16:21.07.

Stevenson said he already is surpassing the goals he set for himself.

"I didn't expect to go this low this year," Stevenson said. "I'm hitting my senior year goals already, which means I have more time to go lower."

One of only three entrants for the Pirates, Stevenson relished the opportunity to run against a solid field of 103 runners.

O'Fallon won the team title with 29 points and SLUH was second with 33.

"We just wanted to practice competing," Stevenson said. "I knew I had some good competition coming this week. My goal was to compete and practice sticking with those guys before pulling away."