It’s not a secret to anyone who knows her — Mary McKenzie truly enjoys running.

The Cor Jesu sophomore beams with joy as she toes the line.

When her body begins to ache, she just smiles and ignores the pain.

Running was a sport made for McKenzie.

“She’s very light-hearted and smiles while she’s racing,” Cor Jesu coach Katie Helbig said. “She loves this sport. I think that shows in her racing and her results.”

Exuding joy for the full five kilometers Saturday morning, the sophomore won the individual girls title in the ever-difficult Green Division of the 18th annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival with a time of 18 minutes and 43.7 seconds.

McKenzie was a runaway winner ahead of Ellie Bush of O’Fallon (19:22.2) and St. Charles West’s Brianna Krueger (19:31.2). The Green Division is the most competitive of the three divisions in the meet.

“It feels great,” McKenzie said. “I think it’s a great indication of what shape I’m in. I just wanted to come out here and do my best.”

As she rounded the corner and ducked in and out of the trees, McKenzie’s smile and her light mood were easily identified.

One reason for her smile is the large swath of teammates she was engulfed by when she crossed the finish line at Forest Park. It was the same group of teammates that sprinted from point to point on the course to cheer on McKenzie and the rest of the Chargers team.

“I love my team,” McKenzie said. “They’re the most incredible people. We have a great culture on our team. I love them all so much.”

McKenzie improved her time and place from last year when she finished seventh overall in 19:41.6 as a freshman.

It’s the second consecutive individual championship the sophomore has notched after winning the Fleet Feet Classic in Arnold last week.

“I had never won a cross country race because (Adrienne Luna) was always on my team,” McKenzie said. “Last week was fun. I am having a lot of fun racing.”

While she was playing a supporting role to Luna last year, McKenzie learned and leaned on the former Chargers standout, who now is running at the University of Mississippi.

“I think having Aide last year was nice for Mary to turn her brain off,” Helbig said. “She could just follow Adie and be in the lead pack.”

The sophomore echoed the sentiments of her coach.

“It really helped me having a senior to learn from,” McKenzie said. “I got to go my whole freshman year with someone to lead me. I didn’t have to think too much about it. She ran really fast and good with her pace.”

McKenzie’s individual championship helped the Chargers to a runner-up finish with 114 points.

O’Fallon was the team champion with 88.

“We weren’t really sure where we were going to be this year, but people have really stepped up,” McKenzie said.

St. Joseph’s Amann wins Gold Division St. Joseph’s sophomore Savannah Amann watched from the sidelines last year at Forest Park as she nursed a stress fracture.

“I was cheering for my teammates, but I wish I was running,” Amann said.

Given a green light, she attacked the course and came out victorious, winning the Gold Division with a time of 19:34.3.

“It was just the best feeling,” Amann said.

Troy’s Jocelyn Haynes led much of the race, but Amann stayed close the whole way. When they came back around on the second loop, that’s when the Angels’ sophomore made her move.

“I just needed to push through and go,” Amann said.

Haynes finished as runner-up with a time of 19:43.6.

Another Althoff winner in White DivisionAlthoff freshman Aubreigh Desmond has some big shoes to fill with the graduation of Eris Nelson.

Desmond took her first steps in those shoes, claiming the White Division individual title with a time of 19:42.7.

It’s the third consecutive year an Althoff runner has won the White Division title after Nelson won back-to-back titles in 2021-22.

“I think it’s cool,” Desmond said. “It feels pretty good. To see that training pay off.”

It was the first win of Desmond’s cross country career.

The freshman cruised just behind the lead runner for much of the first mile before she saw her opening.

“I ran up that hill in the first mile and I felt good, so I was going to go for it,” Desmond said.

Her first-place finish helped Althoff to a third-place team finish with 81 points. John Burroughs easily cruised to the team title with 50 points.