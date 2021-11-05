Cross country state meet roundup: Washington's Donnelly finds another gear to finish fourth

But that's a problem Joe Porter likes to have.

The Jr. Billikens collected their 17th team trophy with a fourth-place finish in the Class 5 boys cross country state meet.

"It's about the kids and how much they put in," Porter said. "They've talked about it early in the summer to get up early and all throughout school they've run together. It's about them and to be able to celebrate like this (Friday), they ran outstanding."

The Jr. Billikens scored 116 points, just behind third-place Liberty North's 111. Kickapoo was the Class 5 team champ (77) and Rock Bridge (81) was second.

Kickapoo's title was its third but first since 1995. Kickapoo hadn't won a team trophy since 2007.

Senior Grant Brawley led the way for SLUH with an 11th-place finish in a time of 15 minutes, 41.1 seconds. Seniors Sean Kellogg (15:47.8, 16th) and Baker Pashea (15:53.8, 23rd) earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 25.

"It's not just about the seven guys on the line, it's the 92 guys in the program and them buying in and then doing it together," Porter said.

Summit, Ladue nab fourth-place trophies