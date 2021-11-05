Cross country state meet roundup: Washington's Donnelly finds another gear to finish fourth

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Julia Donnelly felt her body dying Friday morning. The Washington High junior had pushed to her limit.
But then Donnelly recognized a voice outside of her head screaming at her.
"Coach (Mike Olszowka) was screaming, 'Top five,' and I was like 'Welp, time to dead sprint this,' " Donnelly said.
Donnelly overcame a mid-race lull and surged to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4 girls cross country state championship race at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
She blistered the 5-kilometer course in a time of 18 minutes and 38.2 seconds. Her fourth-place finish is the highest finish for a Blue Jay since Mikayla Reed was third in 2017.
"It feels amazing," Donnelly said.
Through the first part of the race, Donnelly led the pack and tried to keep the pace before her body overrode her mind and forced her to slow down.
Though it was her coach's voice that spurred her on Friday, Donnelly said her teammates have been a constant “motivator.”
"This is my repayment for them," Donnelly said.
Cor Jesu bumps up, finishes third in Class 5
The Luna sisters helped power Cor Jesu to another state trophy Friday.
The Chargers ran to a third-place finish in Class 5.
"(Friday) was about running courageously and giving us a chance to win," Cor Jesu coach Katie Helbig said. "I'm so proud of the way they ran."
The third-place showing earned the Chargers a state trophy for the second consecutive season, this time in a higher class.
A year ago, Cor Jesu was runner-up in Class 4.
"It's a huge accomplishment to go from Class 4 to Class 5," Helbig said. "The competition is that much more elevated."
Blue Springs South won the Class 5 team title with 89 points. St. Teresa's (117) edged Cor Jesu (125) for second and Rock Bridge (139) was fourth.
The Chargers were led by a seventh-place finish by senior Francie Luna (18:10.2). Her sisters, junior Adie Luna (18:41.8) and sophomore Maria Luna (18:53.5), finished 19th and 24th, respectively.
Junior Anna Stirton passed three people on her way to a 48th-place.
"It's all about passing people in the last kilometer and they put us in position to podium," Helbig said.
SLUH adds more team hardware
The trophy case is starting to overflow in the halls of St. Louis University High School.
But that's a problem Joe Porter likes to have.
The Jr. Billikens collected their 17th team trophy with a fourth-place finish in the Class 5 boys cross country state meet.
"It's about the kids and how much they put in," Porter said. "They've talked about it early in the summer to get up early and all throughout school they've run together. It's about them and to be able to celebrate like this (Friday), they ran outstanding."
The Jr. Billikens scored 116 points, just behind third-place Liberty North's 111. Kickapoo was the Class 5 team champ (77) and Rock Bridge (81) was second.
Kickapoo's title was its third but first since 1995. Kickapoo hadn't won a team trophy since 2007.
Senior Grant Brawley led the way for SLUH with an 11th-place finish in a time of 15 minutes, 41.1 seconds. Seniors Sean Kellogg (15:47.8, 16th) and Baker Pashea (15:53.8, 23rd) earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 25.
"It's not just about the seven guys on the line, it's the 92 guys in the program and them buying in and then doing it together," Porter said.
Summit, Ladue nab fourth-place trophies
Summit's girls and Ladue's boys both captured fourth-place team trophies in Class 4.
It was the first state trophy for the Falcons' program since a third-place showing in 2007, while Ladue earned its first state trophy since winning the Class 3 title in 2010.
Summit was led by freshman Reese Martin (19:00.7) in ninth and junior Ella Thier (19:18.4) in 14th.
Seniors Charles Krasnoff (15:20.2) and Andrew Smock (15:20.7) were third and fourth to lead Ladue.