Depth pays dividends as St. Charles West wins first girls cross country state title since 1998

ST. CHARLES — Claire Horstmann was cruising in the middle of a large pack of runners after the first kilometer Saturday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

The St. Charles West sophomore knew she had some energy left in her reserves but was comfortable with her position in the Missouri Class 3 girls cross country state meet.

Then she heard a voice from the crowd as the field of racers approached the second-kilometer mark.

"I heard my dad screaming for me," Horstmann said. "From then on, I kind of dominated."

The diminutive sophomore kicked things into overdrive and ran down 24 runners.

Those places proved critical in the team standings as St. Charles West won the team championship, its first since 1998.

"The girls ran really well," St. Charles West coach Angela Poindexter said. "We’ve been getting stronger as the year went on. Five out of the seven personal best at Gans and the other two ran their season’s best. I couldn’t ask for anything more from them."

It's the second state championship for the program, and Poindexter also coached the 1998 team that won.

The Warriors were the Class 3 runner-up last season to Tolton, and that was motivation for the two sophomores who returned this season.

"We’ve all been training hard wanting to do better than second place last year," St. Charles West sophomore Genevieve Wacker said.

Horstmann, who finished 40th as a freshman, never dreamed of finishing in the top 25, but her coach had faith.

"I know how she runs," Poindexter said. "She’ll be our fourth girl at the start but always finishes second. To make up that many spots, Claire ran an amazing race."

Wacker led the way for West with a seventh-place finish in a time of 19 minutes and 23 seconds on the 5-kilometer course.

Horstmann finished in 16th place with a time of 20:09.4. Then it was time for the youthful talent to take over.

"We've got some fast freshmen," Wacker said.

Freshmen Emily Finley (20:46.8, 28th), Miley Jackson (20:54.9, 33rd) and Reagan Govero (21:08.6, 38th) all finished in the top 40 and helped the Warriors post a team score of 74, beating Centralia by 63 points.

West's lineup was rounded up by Avery Jackson (21:18.6, 45th) and Melanie Beilsmith (21:44.5, 59th).

The Warriors joined North Platte (Class 2) and Tolton (Class 4) as 2022 state championship teams without a runner in the top five.

Of the last 35 state championships, 13 teams have won team titles without a runner in the top five. Jackson won the 2016 Class 4 championship with Kaylee Wilson leading the pack with a 17th-place finish.

"We don’t have an outstanding No. 1 state champion, but there are many ways to win a state championship," Poindexter said. "We were interchangeable all year, one through seven. I like them running in that pack."

Though they didn't have an individual champion in their midst, their two sophomores got a first-hand look at what it takes to be a state champion. Lily Jackson won the 2020 Class 3 state championship as a junior before a runner-up finish as a senior.

Before leaving, she imparted help on the young freshmen who carried that flame into this season as sophomores.

"Just always try your best and once it’s over, know that you have put it all out there," Wacker said.

Also, a special drink Jackson used as a junior helped the West this season.

"My sister started drinking beet juice in high school and she said it helped," said Miley Jackson, Lily's younger sister. "I started drinking it and it really helped me a lot. We have made it a tradition to drink beet juice before a race, usually an hour before the race."

The Warriors won eight of their 11 meets this year, including conference and district.

With four freshmen, two sophomores and a junior on the squad, St. Charles West looks poised to add to the trophy case next year.

"It all depends on how we train in the summer, but they always have trained hard in the summer," Poindexter said. "They're just a bunch of great girls."