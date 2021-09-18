Edwardsville's Nuttall overcomes her fears for victory in home meet

EDWARDSVILLE — Emily Nuttall conquered her fears Saturday.

The Edwardsville High junior had no trouble with a tough stretch in the middle of the 5-kilometer SIU Edwardsville course and sprinted to her first cross country victory, claiming the Edwardsville Invitational girls individual title with a time of 20 minutes, 29.04 seconds.

"You're thinking about that second mile in that first mile," Nuttall said. "It's just mentally tough."

Nuttall got a taste of the course's challenging middle portion shortly before the season during Edwardsville's annual Mud Mountain fun run.

She didn't enjoy her battle then and it was on her mind as she bolted ahead of the pack for the first mile.

"It was very nerve-wracking that first time at Mud Mountain because everyone talked so negative about it," Nuttall said. "The nerves were just as bad if not worse."

Led by Nuttall, the Tigers easily claimed the team crown with 24 team points and had all five scoring runners finish in the top nine. Francis Howell (55), John Burroughs (59) and Fort Zumwalt North (105) were the only other scoring teams.