Eimer becomes St. Pius X's first individual champ, helps team to first state trophy

COLUMBIA, Mo. — John Daly knew if someone was going to try to challenge his senior runner in a sprint, they had already lost.
The St. Pius X coach knew Rita Eimer has cheetah-like speed at the end of a race.
"Once we got to that back part where Rita was only 10 meters behind (the lead runner), I felt 'Yeah, it's over,' " Daly said.
Eimer rewarded her coach's faith with a blazing sprint to the finish to be crowned St. Pius X's first-ever state champion and helped power the team to a third-place finish at the Class 2 state championship meet at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
"It's amazing and we're so excited," Eimer said. "We were going for a top-four spot and we're really excited."
The third-place team finish with 128 points is the highest finish ever for the Lancers in their fourth appearance at the state meet. Their highest finish before was 10th in 2014.
Arcadia Valley won the team title with 86 points. North Platte was the runner-up with 106 points, while West Platte rounded out the top four with 135 points.
Eimer's state championship time of 19:37.3 was two seconds faster than West Platte freshman Julia Pattison's time of 19:39.4, but Eimer credited Pattison's move on the back part of the course that helped her catch the lead runner.
"I don't know if I would have passed her if that second-place runner hadn't made a move," Eimer said.
Eimer for much of the race was nearly 50 meters back of the lead runner and even her coach admitted that he was a bit nervous when they crossed the 2K mark.
"I was like, 'We are not losing contact today,' " Daly said. "That's what I said. I don't make it an option for her."
Eimer kept in contact with the lead runner and when Pattison made the move, the senior runner went with her. Then on the backstretch, Eimer poured on the speed to cruise capture the win.
"I felt comfortable in that pace," Eimer said. "I felt like it was fast enough where I could still make a move if I had to."
While he was pleased Eimer capturing the state championship, Daly was extremely pleased with the gutsy performance his girls exhibited to capture the third-place trophy.
"It's about effort, you may not be in the spot you want to be, but if you're giving it everything you've got, that's what warms a coach's heart," Daly said.
He even joked before the race that if they had to pass out afterward, go for it. One of his runners took him up on the joke as senior Hannah Schappe crossed the finish line in 40th place with a time of 23:07.2 and immediately collapsed afterward.
Michaela Eimer finished 44th with a time of 23:11.4, while Rachel Eimer finished 84th with a time of 24:11.4.
Sophomore Reagan Edwards finished 99th overall with a 24:48.5 to help score for the Lancers.
"We trained more than we ever have," Eimer said. "We trained so hard because we wanted to get better than we did last year."
After seeing fellow Jefferson County school Festus capture their seventh consecutive boy state championship earlier in the day, Daly feels that their performance cemented the dominance of Jefferson County.
"We think this is a great start for building a program for the future," Daly said. "Jefferson County is a powerhouse for running. And we're now in that conversation."
