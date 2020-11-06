Eimer becomes St. Pius X's first individual champ, helps team to first state trophy

"I don't know if I would have passed her if that second-place runner hadn't made a move," Eimer said.

Eimer for much of the race was nearly 50 meters back of the lead runner and even her coach admitted that he was a bit nervous when they crossed the 2K mark.

"I was like, 'We are not losing contact today,' " Daly said. "That's what I said. I don't make it an option for her."

Eimer kept in contact with the lead runner and when Pattison made the move, the senior runner went with her. Then on the backstretch, Eimer poured on the speed to cruise capture the win.

"I felt comfortable in that pace," Eimer said. "I felt like it was fast enough where I could still make a move if I had to."

While he was pleased Eimer capturing the state championship, Daly was extremely pleased with the gutsy performance his girls exhibited to capture the third-place trophy.

"It's about effort, you may not be in the spot you want to be, but if you're giving it everything you've got, that's what warms a coach's heart," Daly said.