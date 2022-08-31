Elena Rybak, sophomore, Father McGivney

Exploded onto the scene with six successive individual championships. Her 17:20.4 was a season-best for an Illinois 1A runner and was area’s second-best time on a three-mile course last year. Finished 17th at sectional meet before bowing out of state meet with an injury. Captured the Class 1A 1600-meter championship in the track season.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today