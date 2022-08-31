 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elena Rybak, sophomore, Father McGivney

Elena Rybak, Father McGivney

Elena Rybak, Father McGivney cross country

Exploded onto the scene with six successive individual championships. Her 17:20.4 was a season-best for an Illinois 1A runner and was area’s second-best time on a three-mile course last year. Finished 17th at sectional meet before bowing out of state meet with an injury. Captured the Class 1A 1600-meter championship in the track season.

