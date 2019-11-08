The Eureka Wildcats qualified as a team for the third consecutive season for the Class 4 state meet and are poised to take a place among Missouri's elite.
A trio of Eureka juniors — Anna Lombardo, Kayla Voelker and Savannah Lesher — each are third-time state qualifiers.
The Wildcats also return sophomore Leah Kleekamp and junior Kylie Ghormley from last season's seventh-place team. Sophomore twin sisters Erika Wrob and Haley Wrob have joined the lineup this season, while senior and two-time state qualifier Courtney Reid is an alternate.
"Winning a trophy is one of our big goals," Eureka coach Darrell Lewis said. "I think we have a great shot. Obviously we've got to run well, but that is definitely one of our goals is to get a trophy."
The top four finishing teams out of 16 qualified are awarded trophies at the Missouri state meet.
Eureka, which never has won a state team title, last earned a trophy in 2013 when it finished fourth.
This season the Wildcats have faced most of the state's top teams in a variety of meets, finishing second at both the Forest Park Festival (behind Rock Bridge) and Gans Creek Classic (behind defending state champ Lee's Summit West) along with a third-place showing at the Missouri Southern Stampede (behind West Plains).
Eureka has won its last four meets, including a sectional crown last week behind third- and fourth-place individual showings by Kleekamp and Lombardo.
“The one time we ran the course, seven or eight of the top-10 ranked teams at the time were there,” Lewis said, noting the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 28. “Most of the competition was similar to a state meet. We feel like that's an advantage going into it, knowing the course, knowing where the hills are, what the start's like, what the finish is like. They feel confidence when they know the course.”