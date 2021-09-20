Father McGivney freshman Rybak off to a fast start

EDWARDSVILLE — Father McGivney cross country coach Jim Helton was certain he had a remarkable runner in his ranks.
Helton watched Elena Rybak throughout middle school and over the summer and couldn't wait for her to cut loose on a course as a freshman for the Griffins.
But Rybak's early performances have even exceeded Helton's expectations. Rybak posted the fastest time — 17 minutes and 56.9 seconds — among area girls runners Sept. 11 in any division of the First to the Finish Invitational on the three-mile course at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
"I was just going for it," Rybak said. "I never hold back. I was going to go out hard and go from there."
Rybak was the runner-up in the Class 1A division in Peoria. She followed up that performance Saturday by winning the Highland Invitational at Alhambra Park, blazing the trail in training flats with a time of 18:57.5.
"We expected her to be good because she's very race savvy," Helton said. "But I did not expect her to drop a sub-18 minute time in the first meet. I was thinking maybe mid 18s."
Helton has seen a flip switch on race days for his young phenom.
"When she gets to a race you can tell, she just likes to race," Helton said. "For someone who's a freshman, she's got a good understanding of pace and understanding of not giving."
Though many competitors are more experienced than Rybak, she said she doesn't let that discourage her when she steps to the line.
Those butterflies or anxious feelings vanish in a flood of adrenaline when she hears the gun.
"I am more excited than intimidated," Rybak said. "I knew what I'm capable of. I know that if I go out and do my best, it'll work out."
Her time of 17:56.9 set a new Father McGivney record, shattering the mark set in 2020 by now-sophomore Kaitlyn Hatley.
"It's nice to have someone to train with because I didn't have a lot of runners to train with last year, so it's really nice to have someone push me and push everyone on the team," Hatley said.
Rybak came into the program looking up to the veteran runner.
"She's basically inspired me to compete," Rybak said. "In practice, we train together and she's a leader for me and the team."
Having Hatley and Rybak pushing and pulling each other has pushed Hatley to even greater heights. Hatley has a season-best effort of 19:09.7 ona three-mile course.
"It's crazy to think (Rybak is) ranked like fourth in state," Hatley said. "It pushes me every single day, I need to be there with her."
Helton is taking a patient view about Rybak's season and career.