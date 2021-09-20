Father McGivney freshman Rybak off to a fast start

Though many competitors are more experienced than Rybak, she said she doesn't let that discourage her when she steps to the line.

Those butterflies or anxious feelings vanish in a flood of adrenaline when she hears the gun.

"I am more excited than intimidated," Rybak said. "I knew what I'm capable of. I know that if I go out and do my best, it'll work out."

Her time of 17:56.9 set a new Father McGivney record, shattering the mark set in 2020 by now-sophomore Kaitlyn Hatley.

"It's nice to have someone to train with because I didn't have a lot of runners to train with last year, so it's really nice to have someone push me and push everyone on the team," Hatley said.

Rybak came into the program looking up to the veteran runner.

"She's basically inspired me to compete," Rybak said. "In practice, we train together and she's a leader for me and the team."

Having Hatley and Rybak pushing and pulling each other has pushed Hatley to even greater heights. Hatley has a season-best effort of 19:09.7 ona three-mile course.

"It's crazy to think (Rybak is) ranked like fourth in state," Hatley said. "It pushes me every single day, I need to be there with her."