Francis Howell Central girls grab runner-up team finish; Pattonville's Stevenson third in boys race

CHESTERFIELD — She loves to hate them.

Laney Parmeley admitted to hating 800-meter and 1,000-meter repeat workouts that the coaching staff loves to give their runners throughout the year.

But the Francis Howell Central junior loves the results.

"The countless mileage, the amount of effort that everyone gave was the secret (to success)," Parmeley said.

Those grueling workouts in the summer and the long runs throughout the season paid off in a big way Saturday morning as the Spartans grabbed a runner-up team finish in the Class 5 District 3 girls cross country meet at Parkway Central High School.

"I'm thankful we got second place," Francis Howell Central coach Michelle Breuer said. "We were fourth last year and barely made it as a team. I'm very excited."

Rock Bridge rolled to the team title with a team score of 38 points. Francis Howell Central (113), Fort Zumwalt West (130) and Fort Zumwalt North (145) rounded out the top four teams that qualified for the Class 5 state championship meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

This is just the third time since 2008 the Spartans have qualified for the state meet after winning the 2008 district title.

"We barely placed last year for state, so to get that second place, it means a lot," Parmeley said.

Rock Bridge senior Carolyn Ford secured the individual win with a time of 18 minutes and 39.01 seconds.

The Spartans were paced by sophomore sensation Reese McDevitt, who grabbed a third-place finish with a time of 19:56.55.

Parmeley (20:34.12) junior Camrin Watkins (21:18.23), sophomore Ava Breuer (21:50.12) and freshman Kiera Bensinger (22:25.61) scored for the Spartans.

"We just play off each other and always and making sure we're in each other's eight sight and working together as a team," Parmeley said. "If any of us passes a teammate, it's always like 'Come with me.' That kind of pacing helps as a team."

That went doubly for Parmeley and Watkins, who have been running track for the Spartans since their freshman year.

Despite being a few places behind Parmeley, Watkins would find herself bringing a track tradition with her to the course.

"Laney and I have a (good) relationship, we run track together too and I found myself yelling at her during races," Watkins said.

Seeing the likes of Ford and Rock Bridge toe the line may have caused some worries to some of the runners, but Watkins and the rest of the Spartans weren't too worried about the Bruins.

"Everyone is running their own race," Watkins said. "It's you and your team. You have to have that mindset while you're on the course."

With a second-place finish under their belt, coach Michelle Breuer has eyes on trying to beat their best finish at state as a team.

"We were 16th last year, so 10th as a team this year is our goal," Breuer said. "That's what we were preaching all year."

The Spartans' best finish as a team was a 12th-place finish in 2008.

Pattonville's Stevenson keeps moving

Luke Stevenson saw the pair of Rock Bridge runners in front of him.

The Pattonville junior felt a pair of Rock Bridge runners behind him.

That was good.

Motivation to pull him along and adrenaline to push him forward.

With that kind of motivation, Stevenson claimed a third-place finish in the Class 5 District 3 boys meet at Parkway Central.

"I'm ready to get back to Gans Creek," Stevenson said.

Rock Bridge junior Andrew Hauser and senior Ian Kemey finished first and second with times of 16:08.88 and 16:08.89, respectively.

Stevenson finished with a time of 16:22.15. He returns to Gans Creek after a 95th-place finish at state as a sophomore. But his personal best this year of 15:58.20 is nearly a minute faster than the time he posted last year.

"I love the openness and rolling hills," Stevenson said. "It'll be fast and I'm hoping for a PR."

The course was deceptively hilly at Parkway Central, with a lot of steep hills coming in the back half of the race. But that suited the junior just fine.