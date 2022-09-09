Francis Howell hopes encouraging finish in Memphis is start of a good run

Being in a packed bus for about five hours is a nightmare for some.

For junior Ella Coulter and others with the Francis Howell cross country team, it's the exact opposite.

Taking a long road trip last week to compete in the Memphis Twilight was a chance to kick back and relax.

"The bus drive was decent, got to nap on the way there and to really rest my legs," Coulter said.

When she wasn't catching some sleep, Coulter spent time before the meet in Tennessee with her teammates braiding each other's hair and putting on ribbons in the hope it would bring good fortune on the course.

"Feel good, look good, run good," Coulter said.

It worked last week and the Vikings are hoping that same type of camaraderie continues Saturday when they run in the annual 17th annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival.

In Memphis, the Vikings placed fourth out of 28 teams in a field that featured teams from Tennessee, Missouri, Texas, Illinois and Kentucky.

Francis Howell was paced by junior Evyn Humphrey, who finished 22nd out of 334 competitors. Her time of 20 minutes and 38.62 seconds on the 5-kilometer course at Mike Rose Soccer Complex was a personal best.

"We do the trip every year and it's something we're used to," Francis Howell coach Jerod Broadbooks said. "It's the kids' favorite trip to go on. We'll pack a charter bus full of about 50 kids. The kids love it and we love it because there's just a lot of good competition. Just a fun trip and kind of a team-bonding experience."

Sporting braided hairs and ribbons flashing in the rain and muck, five Vikings finished in the top 50.

The number of people and the weather caught some by surprise.

"It was super chaotic in Memphis," Humphrey said. "With the rain, it just made it more chaotic. It definitely helps going forward to run in those types of conditions."

Defending Class 5 state champion Grace Tyson of Lafayette helped her team to a second-place finish while taking home the individual championship with a time of 18:22.58.

In the early 2010s, Francis Howell cross country was the gold standard in Missouri. Howell captured consecutive Class 4 team state championships in 2012 and 2013 and finished third in 2011.

But since that 2013 title, the Vikings only have qualified for state as a team twice.

After a few years of retooling and rebuilding, Broadbooks is hoping the Vikings have the right mix ready to make a push.

"It's just a mentality thing," Broadbooks said. "The kids are hungry and they want to be back on that podium. The girls have that legacy that they want to carry on."

The Vikings got a glimpse of the level they need to be at in Memphis, and Forest Park will be another huge test.

Howell is in the Green Division, the meet's toughest, with the likes of Lafayette, Cor Jesu, MICDS, Liberty and Holt. It is the last of the three girls races, scheduled to begin at 9:10 a.m.

Last weekend's strong showing gave the Vikings a shot of optimism heading into Forest Park.