Girls cross country district roundup: Francis Howell clips Fort Zumwalt West for team crown

Francis Howell was paced by junior Mack Flynn's fifth-place finish (20:34.6), while all five Vikings scorers finished in the top 15.

"They really committed over the summer," Taylor said. "They were running on their own in May and it has really showed."

Martin was part of a pack of Vikings, surrounded by junior Kelly McLaughlin (12th) and senior Ally Hoppe (15th).

There were words of encouragement throughout the race.

"We were incredibly focused to get that district championship, and it was something we were focused on," McLaughlin said.

MICDS sophomore Julia Ray easily won the Class 5 District 3 individual title in 18:47. However, MICDS finished third in the team standings and did not advance as a team after winning the Class 3 championship last season.

JACKSONS BLAZE THE COURSE IN FRONT OF NATIONAL AUDIENCE

Lily Jackson knew she would have an audience when she took to the line.

The St. Charles West junior still was thrilled when she was handed the phone and her grandfather and uncle were on the other line after they watched her claim the Class 4 District 3 individual title via a phone video camera.