Girls cross country district roundup: Francis Howell clips Fort Zumwalt West for team crown

ST. CHARLES — Ashleigh Martin felt her competitive spirit starting to sputter out as she neared the finish line.
The Francis Howell senior was fading until she heard her coaches point out opponents.
"Towards the end, my coaches were yelling at me to pass certain people and I pushed it at the end," Martin said.
That was all Martin needed to stoke her fire into a raging inferno as she finished 13th in the Class 5 District 3 girls cross country meet Friday afternoon at McNair Park.
Her 13th-place finish helped push Francis Howell past Fort Zumwalt West to claim the team title.
"It's really exciting because every kid mattered," Francis Howell coach Ryan Taylor said. "They all fought hard and I'm happy for them."
Francis Howell scored 55 points to claim the title, edging Fort Zumwalt West (56). Both qualified as teams for the Class 5 state championship meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
Martin's finish in 20 minutes and 55.5 seconds, while not her personal best, was further proof that her increased training has produced better times.
"I really started to push myself this season to see what I could do," Martin said. "I started running with faster people on my team to push myself. I'm really competitive, so even in practice, I keep pushing myself to keep up with them."
Francis Howell was paced by junior Mack Flynn's fifth-place finish (20:34.6), while all five Vikings scorers finished in the top 15.
"They really committed over the summer," Taylor said. "They were running on their own in May and it has really showed."
Martin was part of a pack of Vikings, surrounded by junior Kelly McLaughlin (12th) and senior Ally Hoppe (15th).
There were words of encouragement throughout the race.
"We were incredibly focused to get that district championship, and it was something we were focused on," McLaughlin said.
MICDS sophomore Julia Ray easily won the Class 5 District 3 individual title in 18:47. However, MICDS finished third in the team standings and did not advance as a team after winning the Class 3 championship last season.
JACKSONS BLAZE THE COURSE IN FRONT OF NATIONAL AUDIENCE
Lily Jackson knew she would have an audience when she took to the line.
The St. Charles West junior still was thrilled when she was handed the phone and her grandfather and uncle were on the other line after they watched her claim the Class 4 District 3 individual title via a phone video camera.
"They're both really supportive of both of us," Jackson said. "I knew ahead of time, but it was exciting to have them watching me."
Jackson won with a time of 19 minutes and 11 seconds as her grandfather, George Jackson, watched from California and her uncle Larry Jackson watched from Kansas.
The family members also got to see younger sister, freshman Avery Jackson, qualify for the Class 4 state meet, which is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Columbia. Avery finished 14th individually, and the top 15 district runners advanced.
Having another district title to her name was fun, but seeing her sister grab a spot was more exciting for Lily.
"This is the first time I've had someone to go with me," Jackson said. "I'm really excited it's my sister."
