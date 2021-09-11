Girls cross country notebook: St. Joseph's packs up for White Division team title

St. Joseph's coach Scott House was confident the team bus would be a little heavier on the ride home.

But House got a pleasant surprise anyway when the Angels captured the White Division girls cross country team title Saturday in the 16th annual Forest Park Festival.

"We figured we'd compete, just didn't expect this," House said.

The Angels had three runners finish in the top 10 of the individual standings, four in the top 20 and six in the top 40.

They were led by the trio of sophomore Cate Guenther (21:45), freshman Macie Diguiseppe (21:46.2) and senior Julia Castellano (21:59.2), who finished sixth, seventh and ninth.

"We have been trying to emphasize running as a group," House said. "The way they run, we kind of develop two different packs. We know that if you want to win meets, that's the best way to do it, run in a pack."

Althoff’s Nelson stays in front to stay

Maybe Althoff junior Eris Nelson will be a little more confident the next time she runs in a meet.

"Before every race, there's a question if I can do it," Nelson said. "Before every race I get so nervous and start asking myself if I can do it. By the time I'm done, I'm happy I did."