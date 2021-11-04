Girls cross country preview: Coming off district title, Holt's Russell makes delayed debut at state

"When she ran with us over the summer before her freshman year, I knew she'd be good," Holt coach Craig Kinnary said. "I didn't realize just how good she'd be until we ran at McNair last year. I told her that if she pushed herself, she could break 19 minutes."

Holt teammate Megan Kinnary hasn't been surprised at how Russell has performed. She saw Russell sail past challengers in junior high.

"From the beginning it was obvious," Kinnary said. "In eighth grade, she was way ahead of everyone. Even in track, she's way out in front of everyone."

Missing out on a chance to compete at state as a freshman may have bothered Russell at the time, but the optimistic sophomore has moved past it and is ready for a chance to line up with some of the best in Missouri.

She's already tangled with them throughout the season and believes that has helped her prepare for Friday.

"I kind of know what I'll have to deal with," Russell said. "I know how hard and how much I'll have to push myself. It's kind of a mindset thing to help me."

Lining up with Russell at the starting line Friday will be teammate and fellow sophomore Elizabeth Shaw, who finished 78th last season at state as a freshman.