Girls cross country preview: Luna sisters use competitive fire to ignite Cor Jesu

Both Francie and Adie Luna ran a time under 19 minutes to earn individual medals at the 2019 state meet, and Maria, now a sophomore, joined them on the medal stand in 2020, placing 14th.

“During the pandemic, they had the advantage of living with their training partners, and I think that helped them going into last year,” Cor Jesu coach Katie Helbig said. “They really raised the bar and continued this year.”

Another advantage for the Luna sisters is their ability to draw energy from one another during races.

“Usually, I try to keep my eye on Francie, and if I’m able to keep her in my sights, that pushes me to go faster,” said Adie, who placed fifth in Class 4 last season, exactly two seconds behind Francie. “And I think Maria does the same with me, so it helps that we’re following each other.”

At both the Forest Park Festival and the District 1 meet this season, Adie finished less than three seconds ahead of Maria. The last 100 yards brought out the competitive juices in both.

“It’s nice that it’s (Maria) right there because she’s on my team, and either way, if she were to beat me, points-wise it helps the team, but also it’s my sister.” Adie said. “I know that she’s there, and I’m trying not to let her beat me.”