Girls cross country preview: Luna sisters use competitive fire to ignite Cor Jesu

The winner makes no apologies when the Luna sisters play the board game “Sorry!”
As for the ones who lose?
“People quit, but everyone ends up coming back,” Francie Luna said. “They want revenge.”
That competitive fire has helped Francie, Adie and Maria Luna earn their place among the top runners in Missouri while leading the Cor Jesu cross country team into uncharted territory.
Cor Jesu finished as state runner-up in Class 4 last season, its first time placing higher than seventh in program history. The Chargers’ success bumped them into Class 5 this season, where they will contend for a team title at the Missouri state cross country championships at noon Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
Francie Luna, a senior, arrived at Cor Jesu with an interest in playing soccer. Growing up in St. Charles County, she did not know many students at her new school, so her parents persuaded her to join the cross country team in the fall of her freshman year.
She became a state medalist her first season, and in the process developed two avid fans.
“Watching Francie was fun when we were in seventh and eighth grade so that made us want to do it,” said Adie Luna, a junior.
Both Francie and Adie Luna ran a time under 19 minutes to earn individual medals at the 2019 state meet, and Maria, now a sophomore, joined them on the medal stand in 2020, placing 14th.
“During the pandemic, they had the advantage of living with their training partners, and I think that helped them going into last year,” Cor Jesu coach Katie Helbig said. “They really raised the bar and continued this year.”
Another advantage for the Luna sisters is their ability to draw energy from one another during races.
“Usually, I try to keep my eye on Francie, and if I’m able to keep her in my sights, that pushes me to go faster,” said Adie, who placed fifth in Class 4 last season, exactly two seconds behind Francie. “And I think Maria does the same with me, so it helps that we’re following each other.”
At both the Forest Park Festival and the District 1 meet this season, Adie finished less than three seconds ahead of Maria. The last 100 yards brought out the competitive juices in both.
“It’s nice that it’s (Maria) right there because she’s on my team, and either way, if she were to beat me, points-wise it helps the team, but also it’s my sister.” Adie said. “I know that she’s there, and I’m trying not to let her beat me.”
Could it be that Maria showed some deference to her older sister in those final 100 yards?
“I would love to say on the record that there has never been a letting of anyone beat one another,” Helbig said. “When you’re a runner, you have to have an internal drive. All three of them have that, and it’s elevated by the sisterly competitiveness, which just makes them that much better.”
Francie Luna became an even better cross country runner after deciding to join the Cor Jesu track and field team last spring. She placed third in the 1600-meter run at the state meet with a time of 5:13.31 and credits that experience for helping her performance this fall.
“I had never run track until last year and it’s a lot different than cross country,” Francie said. “It’s shorter distances and faster workouts, and it really motivated me to work hard over the summer to push myself to get faster times during cross country season.”
The three Luna sisters also play on the Cor Jesu basketball team, and while athletic endeavors have connected them, each has her own distinct personality.
Francie exudes generosity.
“She is always willing to help out people with rides, and she’s always volunteering and including people,” Adie said of her older sister.
Adie amazes her sisters with her perseverance.
“Adie is really hard-working in sports and school and anything she does,” Maria said.
And Maria dazzles her sisters with her interesting way of looking at the world.
“Maria has such a unique personality and a different perspective on life. Some of the things she says and thinks of makes us laugh,” Francie said.
But on Friday, the Luna trio along with juniors Anna Stirton and Eva Morie and freshmen Elizabeth Hanson and Bailey Gegg will have a singular purpose — striving to win the first team state cross country championship in Cor Jesu program history.
“At the core, we’re really hard competitors, so even if our PRs aren’t as fast as some other teams, when it’s comes down to the race, we all compete really hard and have each other’s backs and that gives us an advantage,” Adie Luna said.
And with that mindset, regardless of the outcome Friday, there will be nothing to feel sorry about.