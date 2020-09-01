Girls cross country preview: St. Charles West's Jackson takes aim on run to the top

ST. CHARLES — Some may turn up their nose to it, but not Lily Jackson.

Especially not now.

"I have a whole nightly ritual before I race," Jackson said. "I always ice. I've had knee problems forever, so I always ice my knees. I have a peanut butter sandwich and a banana. But I always have beet juice."

The St. Charles West junior wasn't sure about adding beet juice to that routine, but it's hard to argue with the results of her first two cross country seasons.

Jackson was the Missouri Class 3 state runner-up last season as a sophomore. Her time of 18 minutes, 39.6 seconds, was a personal best on a 5-kilometer course and the third time last season she set a new program record.

She also finished fifth in the state meet as a freshman, so the benefits of beet juice appear to have outweighed the bitter taste of the unique drink.

Plus the suggestion came from a close source — Jackson's mother, a former high school runner who trained Lily before she started competing for St. Charles West.

"My mother does a lot of research on everything, so I trusted her and it was good," Jackson said. "I was like, 'Well, I'm going to keep going with it.' "