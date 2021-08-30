Girls cross country season preview spotlight: Liberty's Kruger isn't sweating her title defense

"Last year, I didn't have any kind of pressure because I wasn't expected to win," said Kruger, who finished eighth at state as a freshman and 21st as a sophomore. "This year is a little more pressure, but I can deal with it. I'm really excited about it."

Kruger's ability to handle the mental side of running has pushed her to a whole new level in Glavin's eyes.

Though Kruger is the defending state champ, the way she has attacked the offseason is no different than previous years.

"We haven't changed a lot in her routine, and while we don't want to get stagnant, we want to maintain that general routine," Glavin said. "She's a machine. You give her a workout, you think this will be the one where she may struggle with, but she crushes it."

The prospect of repeating as a state champion is appealing to Kruger. But it will not define her season if she does not claim another title.

"I know it's not the end of the world if I don't win," Kruger said. "I'd still like to, but I know that it's not going to make me a different person."

Kruger is spurred on by the large cache of talent that returns to help push her to new heights.