Girls cross country season preview spotlight: Ray ready for her final run with MICDS

Long-time MICDS cross country coach Jim Lohr was just biding his time until Julia Ray could put on a high school uniform.

Lohr knew Ray would be one of the best.

"I knew she was a special runner at 4 years old," Lohr said. "I've known her her whole life. She's been a great athlete who played soccer and basketball, just now she's narrowing it down to running because that's what she'll do at the next level."

Ray enters her senior season for MICDS with a Class 3 state championship as a freshman in 2019 under her belt and back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the Class 5 state meet the last two seasons.

Though others had an idea Ray would make a splash, the diminutive Rams senior never imagined the success she's had.

"I kept thinking everyone would be really good," Ray said. "I didn't expect anything super great or what happened. I had big goals for myself, but I don't think I ever expected what is happening now to have that success I've had."

The 2021 All-Metro first-team runner's personal best last season was 17:52.80 on a 5K course, which was good for the second-fastest time in the area behind only Lafayette's Grace Tyson (17:42.90).

Ray played a multitude of sports before she broke into the high school ranks. But when it came down to it, she was always going to be a runner.

"I choose running because it's always been a sport that has always been the most fun to me," Ray said.

As soon as she stepped onto MICDS' campus and showed off her abilities, Ray held something of a leadership role. Lohr distinctly remembers after she helped MICDS win a Class 3 team state championship in 2019 how his runners recounted the way they pushed themselves on the course because of Ray.

"They saw the scoreboard and saw that Julia was (first) and one of the girls went from 14 to sixth and the other went from 50 to 36th," Lohr said. "She didn't have to say anything, but with her leadership of running, that dragged everyone else up."

Now that she's a senior, it's officially Ray's team.

"It's really a great opportunity to step up more than I have," Ray said. "I just really want to help the girls on the team along with my last year. I just want to be there for them to help them do the best they want to do and represent MICDS really well."

Despite the bump up in classification due to the MSHSAA success factor rule, Ray loves the increased competition.

Having the likes of Tyson, Kirkwood's Josie Baker, Fox's Isabella Marcum and Holt's Kayley Russell — top 15 finishers at the Class 5 state meet last year — all returning and in her backyard just puts a smile on Ray's face.

"Having Grace Tyson and the other fast girls come through has been really nice to talk with and fun to run with them," Ray said. "It always keeps you on your toe. You know that they're training just as hard as you. It keeps you pushing yourself. Having them there and in the back of your head is really good motivation."

Though she has been in contact with multiple schools, including the likes of the University of Tennessee and the University of Kentucky, Ray hasn't narrowed down her choices just yet.