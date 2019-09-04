STAUNTON — Lydia Roller never had any illusions about becoming the next Alex Morgan.
The Staunton High junior recalls her days as a grade school and junior high soccer player with a laugh.
Roller enjoyed the sport — she simply wasn't very good at it.
"She was fast and she would always get to the ball before anyone else," remembers her mother, Amy. "But once she got there, she wouldn't necessarily do anything. My husband (Jeff) and I would say, 'Kick the ball.' "
Or as Lydia admitted, "Sometimes, I'd just stand there. And if I did kick it, it would end up going the wrong way."
But that soccer futility opened up a whole new world for Roller. Her ability to consistently get to the ball before any of her opponents did not go unnoticed.
Staunton junior high cross country coach J.J. Kolesar saw an untapped talent.
"He told me I should be a runner," Lydia said.
The rest is Macoupin County sports history.
Roller, in two short seasons, has developed into the best cross country runner to ever come out of the town of 5,100.
And it all started on the soccer pitch.
"You could tell right from the start that she was faster than all the other kids," Amy said.
Kolesar pointed Roller in the right direction, and she has been blistering cross country courses ever since.
Roller begins this season as one of the favorites to claim the Class 1A state individual championship after her second-place finish as a sophomore.
She is coming off an impressive track and field performance in which she cracked the 5-minute barrier in the mile, recording a strong time of 4 minutes, 59.60 seconds in the Festival of Miles at Saint Louis University High in late May. She placed 10th but more than held her own against a field that featured some of the top high school runners in the nation.
That performance, along with an intense practice routine, sets up Roller for a huge fall campaign.
"I'm looking forward to it," Roller said. "I love cross country. I love the whole season, the training, the team aspect of it."
Roller, which rhymes with holler, is a talent on the rise. She shaved 55 seconds off her state time last year, navigating the tricky Detweiller Park 3-mile course in 17:18 after posting an 18:13 as a freshman. Her 17:18 was the second-fastest of any St. Louis area runner at state, regardless of classification.
Another such reduction would put her under the 17-minute mark, which is Roller's ultimate goal.
She has put in an average of 60 miles a week in training over the past month to gear up for a run at the state crown.
Roller's nemesis the last two seasons — two-time 1A champion Emma Argo from Eureka — has graduated. But last year's 2A runner up — Lianna Surtz from Aurora Rosary — will be dropping down to 1A this season.
It's a challenge that Roller welcomes.
"She'll push me to do my best," Roller said.
Staunton cross country coach Steve Moore says the sky is the limit for Roller, who can only get better and better.
Roller opened her junior season Saturday by winning the First to the Finish meet at SIU Edwardsville.
"She has the drive and personality to be successful in this sport," Moore said. "Cross country is the kind of sport where you're on your own. With her diligence, the sport just matches her strengths as an individual."
Roller broke onto the scene with a 17th-place finish as a freshman and became Staunton's first all-state performer. She went on to finish fifth in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600 during the spring state track and field meet as a freshman.
As a sophomore, she placed second in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200, locking down her reputation as one of the top distance runners in the southern half of the state.
Roller holds the Staunton school record in both the 1600 (5:10.92) and 3200 (11:14.73).
"She really turned it on her sophomore year," Moore said.
Roller, who won six major cross country races each of her first two years, already has attracted the attention of NCAA schools throughout the Midwest. The University of Illinois and Butler University are among those that have come calling.
Ironically, Roller is not sure where she got her blinding speed. Neither of parents were athletes in high school or college.
But she has worked extremely hard to get the most from of her God-given her talents.
"I've never seen someone that is so dedicated," said Staunton senior Sonali Jain, a teammate and one Lydia's closest friends. "She's focused. She isn't into partying or anything that would mess up her health for running."
Roller leads an extremely regimented life. She arrives at school 15 minutes early to plan out her day minute by minute in a journal she keeps close at hand.
Many of her friends and classmates marvel at her steely determination, although some of them simply do not understand.
"When they don't think I'm listening, I hear people say, 'There goes that Lydia girl — she doesn't talk much,' " Roller said. "She just runs."
That just about sums up Roller's life. And she wouldn't have it any other way.
"She's got the kind of drive that you don't see too often," Moore said. "She's got an amazing talent and she's going to get the most from it."
GIRLS RUNNERS TO WATCH
Kylie Goldfarb, junior, John Burroughs
Class 3 state runner-up as a sophomore after winning the championship her freshman season. Two-time first-team All-Metro selection posted area's fastest 5-kilometer time of 18:27.91 to win Class 3 District 3 title at Spanish Lake. Lowest finish was fourth place in seven races. Went on to capture Class 3 track and field titles in May in the 800- and 1600-meter races.
Abby Korak, senior, Edwardsville
Won Class 3A Edwardsville Regional and Southwestern Conference individual titles to highlight a six-victory campaign and helped Tigers win six team championships, as well. Her conference winning time of 17:14.7 was a career best on a 3-mile course. On the track, set program records in 1600- and 3200-meter races and her eighth-place state finish in 1600 was a program best.
Ally Kruger, sophomore, Liberty
Ran to four individual titles in her debut season, highlighted by victories in the Class 4 District 4 and Class 4 Sectional 2 meets. Finished season by finishing eighth in Class 4 state meet with a time of 19:27.96 that was the second-best of any area runner that day. In May, ran a leg on Liberty’s state championship 3200-meter relay in track and was a four-event state qualifier.
Katie Quade, junior, Marquette
Posted the fastest time of any area runner in the state meet last season, crossing the 5-kilometer course in 19:16.08 for a fourth-place finish in Class 4. That is the top time from last year’s state meet of any returning runner this season. Also won the Class 4 Sectional 1 crown and finished second at the Class 4 District 2 meet with season-best time of 18:37.58.
Mercedes Schroer, junior, O'Fallon Christian
Defending Class 3 state champion. Her winning time of 19:36.26 on the 5-kilometer course was fifth-fastest of any area runner at last season’s state meet and represented her eighth individual championship of the season. Season-best time was 19:08.6 to win the Border Wars at McNair Park. Defended her Class 3 3200-meter title in May on the track.