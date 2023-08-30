KIRKWOOD — Gina Woodard thinks her team spends plenty of time together during practice, race days, team gatherings and school.

But the bond Kirkwood High’s girls cross country runners have formed on the course and in parks has been ironclad.

They can’t get enough of each other.

“It’s not just they’re teammates, they’re friends,” the Pioneers coach said. “They’re doing life together. Running is a big part of it, but some of the silly things they do, it’s just awesome to see.”

Senior leader Josie Baker, who nearly traded her running spikes for soccer cleats a freshman in 2020, is at the center of that unwavering bond.

It’s why she became a year-round runner.

“I kind of knew that I wanted to do cross country, but I wasn’t going to do track,” Baker said. “I tried out for the soccer team but decided to stick with track because of my teammates.”

That undying friendship has been the thing that has helped push all of them, but Baker especially throughout the grueling training in the offseason and the mind-fraying races in the season to become one of the top runners in the St. Louis area.

“We have such a fun time — it just makes running so much more fun,” Baker said. “Sometimes it’s very hard, but to be able to hang out with them every day, it’s so much fun. I love it.”

Baker finished sixth last season in the Missouri Class 5 state championship meet on the 5-kilometer Gans Creek Cross Country Course with a time of 18 minutes and 41.4 seconds. It was her best of three all-state finishes (top 25) after crossing 16th as a freshman and eighth as a sophomore.

Her top time of 18:16.70 set at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Arkansas was the third-fastest of any area athlete last season and is the fastest for any of returning are runner.

The friendships and bonds Baker has formed throughout her time in the Pioneers program have had wide-reaching benefits.

Her mindset has helped light the beacon for her friends to follow.

“It’s super fun to be Josie’s teammate,” Kirkwood senior Phoebe Canatsey said. “She’s always making everyone laugh at practice and she’s very encouraging. To have someone who’s going after faster times is nice in workouts. It’s someone to use as a gauge. She works very hard and never complains. That’s encouraging to be around.”

It helps that she comes from a long line of runners.

Josie Baker is the youngest among the Baker family line that started with older sister Gabby Baker. Christian Baker continued the trend with Sebastian Baker hot on his heels.

Christian Baker won the Class 4 boys state championship in 2018, which was Kirkwood’s first individual title since 1967.

Woodard knew the Bakers were a running family just from the vacation pictures she’s seen.

“It’s their culture,” Woodard said. “They run on vacation and go to cool places that other runners would find cool. It’s ingrained into what they are as a family. She loves running and it’s just a perfect mix.”

Josie Baker managed to snag her own state championship on the track, winning the Class 5 1600-meter title as a junior in May. The Kirkwood senior edged out Class 5 cross country state champion Grace Tyson, who now is running for Indiana University.

The two conference rivals routinely competed for the top spot in most races throughout three years.

“I think it’s a lot more fun and makes you better as an athlete to improve and race against people who are so good,” Baker said. “It’s a lot of fun to race against them. It helped me improve and I always enjoyed it.”

Baker has looked at some colleges and has some trips planned, but she hasn’t narrowed anything down just yet.

Besides, she’s more concerned with spending time with her teammates for one more year with a Kirkwood uniform on.

“They’re going to get her best years,” Woodard said of a college program. “Her future, holy cow. What I think is exciting is that as good as she is, there’s so much left in the tank. They are going to get someone who’s ridiculously coachable, an amazingly hard worker and a phenomenal teammate.”