Girls cross country state spotlight: Eimer hopes her final run for St. Pius X is her best

ST. CHARLES — St. Pius X cross country coach John Daly likens his standout runner Rita Eimer to a certain feline that's considered the fastest land animal in the world.
“With Rita, you basically have a cheetah inside a human body,” Daly said. “No matter what the workout is, you just see it in her eyes. She cannot wait to go. She doesn't care if it's a guy or a girl. We had a faculty vs. students race the other day and my relay was against Rita. I did my best, but she got me, too.”
Eimer, a senior, showed off her speed Friday in the Class 2 District 2 meet at McNair Park.
Her winning time of 20 minutes and 21.8 seconds was more than a minute-and-a-half faster than her nearest competitor as she racked up her first district title in her final chance.
“It's exciting. I've been working toward this for the past three years,” Eimer said. “I could see behind me on some of the turns. I was just trying to push myself. I think I need to work on that a lot because I think I catch myself slowing down a little bit.”
Eimer advanced to state for the fourth time. She will compete in the Class 2 meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
Eimer finished 58th as a freshman before improving to 27th as a sophomore and an all-state showing of 22nd last year. She hopes to keep improving in her final try.
“My goal is to get top three,” Eimer said. “So if I can keep that going, that would be great.”
Daly has no doubt Eimer will give it her all to try to win a state title.
“The competitiveness in her is really unparalleled,” he said. “She's got a fire in her eyes for state and she's excited. She won't be satisfied with anything besides a victory. But I'll be satisfied as long as I see a great effort.”
Eimer is peaking at the right time of the season with four consecutive victories.
In the three meets prior to district, she was the gold medalist at the Potosi Invitational, the Jefferson County Activities Association Championships and the Last Chance Invitational.
“And that's intentional,” Daly said. “We didn't even really start doing any speed work until the last month. You don't win a state title in August, you don't win a state title in September. So, you want to get your base in and then start narrowing things down.”
Eimer is excited for the chance to experience state again with her St. Pius X teammates.
The Lancers won the team district title at McNair with six individuals in the top 15.
St. Pius X finished 10th in Class 2 last fall and is seeking its first state team trophy with a top-four finish.
“We're super excited. We would love to be top four as a team this year at state,” Eimer said. “We went last year as a team for the first time in 23 years. So, I think that gives us a little more confidence knowing what to expect. We put the work in this year. Now we just need to carry that into the race.”
The Lancers' other senior runner, Hannah Schappe, said the team's focus on state started once spring sports were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of people's season started in August. Ours started in March,” Schappe said. “We were kind of upset after our 10th place finish last year. We really had fire when we found out school was canceled and spring sports were canceled. We were like, 'Well, let's make cross country good.' ”
Eimer and Schappe have been best friends since their freshman year and are excited to share one final race with their teammates.
“I think we're going to try to go up to Columbia that morning as a team to spend time together and enjoy it because it's our last time racing together,” Eimer said. “But we need to not get too nervous because if we get in our heads I don't think that's going to be helpful at all.”
Schappe was just as proud as anyone of her best friend's district-winning performance.
“We lift each other up for everything we do,” said Schappe, who finished eighth at district. “We lift each other up in our faith, we lift each other up in school and we lift each other up in sports. We're each other's No. 1 fans every day. She's like family. Whoever she runs with next year, they got a good one. I'm so jealous of them.”
It's that kind of team camaraderie and leadership that gives Daly high hopes for the Lancers.
“It's very rare in a coach's career that they get a team where everything clicks. You've got every runner that desires to get better. You've got every runner that believes in the program,” Daly said. “These guys keep me young. I look forward to coming to practice every day to run and try and stay in shape, too. I feel guilty for accepting a paycheck, really, because it's a great job.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.