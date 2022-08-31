 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Grace Tyson, senior, Lafayette

  • 0
Grace Tyson, Lafayette

Grace Tyson, Lafayette cross country

The defending Class 5 state champion ran the fastest time in the area last year on a 5K course, 17 minutes and 42.90 seconds. The 2021 All-Metro runner of the year was third at state as a freshman and second as a sophomore. She has a chance to become the first runner to repeat as a state champion in Missouri's largest classification since Eureka's Hannah Long won three in a row from 2012-14.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News