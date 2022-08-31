Grace Tyson, senior, Lafayette

The defending Class 5 state champion ran the fastest time in the area last year on a 5K course, 17 minutes and 42.90 seconds. The 2021 All-Metro runner of the year was third at state as a freshman and second as a sophomore. She has a chance to become the first runner to repeat as a state champion in Missouri's largest classification since Eureka's Hannah Long won three in a row from 2012-14.