Hermann enjoys the long road, mixing in new competition at Rim Rock Classic

HERMANN — If given a choice, Katy Menke would rather take long excursions to a cross country course instead of one in her back yard.

The Hermann High senior loves blaring tunes, wind rustling her hair and her teammates chattering in the background as she sits back and visualizes the upcoming race.

It's all part of the process for her.

"I like those long drives," Menke said. "It helps me mentality prepare for the race. The shorter drives I'm not as ready."

So when she loaded up with her teammates bound for Lawrence, Kansas, she was in her element. After a four-hour bus ride, Menke captured the individual championship of the Blue Division at the Rim Rock Classic with a time of 19 minutes and 52.7 seconds.

"We had a speaker and listened to good music, pretty loud," Menke said.

It was the second year Hermann traveled across state lines to run at Rim Rock Farm, the site of the state championship meet for Kansas. Hermann, the defending Class 2 Missouri state champion, captured the finished fifth as a team this year after winning the Blue Division a year ago.

Bearcats junior Amelia Uthlaut finished third in the race with a time of 20:32.4.

The Rim Rock Classic clashes on the schedule with the Gans Creek Classic held the same weekend in Columbia, but when presented with an opportunity to go to the state course or someplace else, Hermann decided to save Gans Creek for later.

"We raced there a few years ago and it just feels different when it's not state," Menke said. "State has its own feel."

Hermann coach Josh Morris said racing at Rim Rock is a chance to see strong and different competition.

He asked the Bearcats last year how they felt about the course and the resounding answer was "hilly, but fast."

"I loved that course," Uthlaut said. "The first mile is gone in two seconds. You feel like you're flying up and down the hills. There are so many people and you're just constantly passing people."

It could have been a daunting task for the girls to look up and down the line and see so many different uniforms and faces, but the Bearcats felt refreshed seeing the multitude of different teams.

"The kids love it," Morris said. "They don't like running against the same kids all the time. Different teams have different strategies and you have to adapt to that."

For Uthlaut, not knowing actually is better in her eyes.

"I actually feel more confident running against people I don't know and I don't know what they're going to do," Uthlaut said.

The specter of defending their state championship doesn't hang over the Bearcats as they prepare for the stretch run to the season. After graduating three seniors who were critical to the state title run, Menke and Uthlaut are concentrating on improving their times as well as bonding with the team.

"I just want to place individual and do our best as a team," Menke said.

And if the course is farther than 30 minutes again, all the better for the Bearcats. It gives them more of a chance to bond and blare music on the ride to the meet.

"We love the sport and really like to have fun with it," Menke said.