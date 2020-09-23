IHSA adds sectional events for cross country, golf

Illinois high school cross country and golf teams got a reason to cheer without even taking the course.
The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday it would extend the cross country and golf seasons one more week with sectional meets. Earlier IHSA plans had the season ending, because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, with regional events.
"I felt really good about it," said Peyton Schieppe, a standout for the O'Fallon High girls cross country team. "We have another meet to race and it's another opportunity to run."
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release the board of directors began to consider adding sectional events at its Sept. 14 meeting because of "the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall."
In boys golf, regional tournaments are scheduled mostly for Oct. 6, while most girls golf regional tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 7. Sectional tournaments then can be played from Oct. 12-17.
Cross country regional meets for boys and girls teams are scheduled for Oct. 24, with the sectional events following Oct. 31.
"We're just excited that we have more opportunities for our kids," Highland athletics director Amy Boscolo said.
In golf, the top two teams in each regional will advance to sectional play along with the top four individuals from non-qualifying teams.
Cross Country will advance five teams from each regional to sectionals and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams.
"Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country," Anderson said in the IHSA news release. "We have been granted exemptions to compete outside the COVID regions in instances, for example, where assigning schools on or near a region border creates a better balance in the number of participants at a site. Based on the feedback we have received, we expect some schools will choose not to participate beyond regionals. We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible."
