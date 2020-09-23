IHSA adds sectional events for cross country, golf

"Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country," Anderson said in the IHSA news release. "We have been granted exemptions to compete outside the COVID regions in instances, for example, where assigning schools on or near a region border creates a better balance in the number of participants at a site. Based on the feedback we have received, we expect some schools will choose not to participate beyond regionals. We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible."